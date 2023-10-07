Spencer Redd’s 99-yard kickoff return, 52-yard reception spark Lindenwood past Tennessee Tech 23-0

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Spencer Redd returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, and hauled in a…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Spencer Redd returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, and hauled in a 52-yard touchdown reception and Lindenwood defeated Tennessee Tech 23-0 on Saturday.

The Lions (3-3, 1-1 Big South-OVC Association) only had 10 first downs and 214 yards, but they held the Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-1) to 218 yards and 4-of-17 third down conversions and forced three turnovers.

Logan Seibert capped Lindenwood’s first drive with a 49-yard field goal and added a 23-yarder just before halftime to make it 13-0.

Backup quarterback Carter Davis connected with Redd for the long touchdown late in the third quarter.

Two Tennessee Tech quarterbacks combined to go 12 of 34 for 122 yards passing with an interception. Justin Pegues had 89 yards rushing.

