South Dakota State pushes winning streak to 21 games with 17-10 victory over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for a touchdown, Mark Gronowski threw for another, and South Dakota State extended its winning streak to 21 games with a 17-10 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits, ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches poll, ground out the win thanks in large part to a defense that did not allow a point until the fourth quarter.

Davis’s 3-yard run in the second quarter, combined with Gronowski’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Wilde in the third quarter, gave SDSU a 14-0 lead.

The Jackrabbits (7-0, 4-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) appeared ready to extend their lead in the fourth quarter, but Gronowski threw an interception in the end zone that led to an 80-yard touchdown drive for Southern Illinois. Nic Baker threw 24 yards to D’Ante’ Cox for the score.

Hunter Dustman added a 44-yard field goal for a 17-7 Jackrabbits lead. The Salukis (5-2, 2-2) answered with a 39-yard field goal by Thomas Burks with 32 seconds remaining. The ensuing onsides kick rolled out of bounds and the Jackrabbits ran out the clock to preserve their winning streak. After Harvard’s loss to Princeton earlier in the day, South Dakota State is the lone remaining undefeated team in the FCS.

Gronowski completed 15 of 21 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Davis had 91 rushing yards and SDSU totaled 147 yards on the ground.

Baker was 20-of-24 passing for 225 yards, also with a touchdown and an interception.

Each team had 308 yards of total offense.

