South Dakota State alone atop MVFC after beating South Dakota 37-3

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Amar Johnson ran for pair of touchdowns and South Dakota State shut down South Dakota 37-3…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Amar Johnson ran for pair of touchdowns and South Dakota State shut down South Dakota 37-3 on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Jackrabbits (8-0, 5-0), ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches’ poll, and the ninth-ranked Coyotes (6-2, 4-1) came in as the last two teams unbeaten in conference play. But it was South Dakota State emerging with its 22nd straight victory and 13th over a ranked team in that span. It was also the Jackrabbits’ 14th straight conference win.

The Jackrabbits rolled up 473 yards offense and held South Dakota to 183, including just 50 on the ground.

The Coyotes scored first on Will Leyland’s 50-yard field goal in the first quarter but the Jackrabbits dominated thereafter, leading 17-3 at halftime on touchdown runs by Jadon Janke and Johnson and the first of three Hunter Dustman field goals. Johnson’s second TD came midway through the fourth quarter and Angel Johnson added the final points in the final minute with a short TD run.

Mark Gronowski threw for 207 yards with an interception for South Dakota State. Six Jackrabbits shared in 266 yards rushing. Jaxon Janke had 93 yards receiving.

Aidan Bouman was 17-of-31 passing for 133 yards and two interceptions for the Coyotes.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.