South Carolina State rolls past D-III foe Virginia Lynchburg 56-6

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Aiden Weber got things started by returning a blocked punt for a touchdown and Corey Fields Jr. threw three touchdown passes to lead South Carolina State past Virginia Lynchburg 56-6 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (2-3) forced a three-and-out on Lynchburg’s first possession and Jayvon Snow blocked the resulting punt. Weber returned the ball 12 yards for a touchdown.

The Bulldogs went on to lead 28-0 at the end of the first quarter, scoring three offensive touchdowns without a drive of longer than 40 yards.

The Bulldogs attempted only 15 passes against their Division III foe and Fields got his three touchdowns on only five completions in 12 attempts. He had 155 yards passing. S.C. State had 275 yards rushing on 42 attempts, led by Jawarn Howell with 76 yards. Four players each had one touchdown rushing.

Devin Woolsey made a 35-yard field goal for the Dragons and Anthony Duffy hit one from 51 yards.

The Dragons were held to 158 yards.

