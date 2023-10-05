Sooners QB Gabriel leads No. 12 Oklahoma into annual grudge match with No. 3 Texas in Dallas

No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) vs. No. 3 Texas (5-0, 2-0) in Dallas, Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)…

Line: Texas by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas leads 63-50-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The rivals were expected to challenge each other for the Big 12 title this season and the winner gets the inside track to the conference championship game. The winner also hits the halfway point in the season eyeing the College Football Playoff. Both teams are undefeated in this matchup for the first time since 2011. It is also the last year of the rivalry in the Big 12. Both programs will be in the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers’ new run game against Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman. Ewers’ ability to run this season is a new weapon in the Longhorns offense. He has touchdown runs of 29 and 30 yards the last two weeks, and five TDs overall this season. Stutsman is the do-everything player for the resurgent Sooners defense, and leads them in tackles and sacks, and also has an interception and fumble recovery.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel missed last year’s game after a concussion and the Sooners were routed 49-0. Oklahoma is a different team with him on the field. Gabriel already has 1,593 yards passing and 15 touchdowns, and four more running TDs. Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford calls him “the head of the snake.” Texas hasn’t faced an opponent’s starting quarterback since Alabama in the second game.

Texas: Running back Jonathon Brooks has been on a tear with three consecutive 100-yard games. He is the Big 12’s leading rusher with 567 yards. The Longhorns physical run game, especially in the second half, could very well dictate the outcome. Texas has been dominant after halftime.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas is struggling a bit on special teams. Kicker Bert Auburn is 9 of 14 on field goals and missed two last week against Kansas. Coach Steve Sarkisian said he doesn’t plan to make a change … Texas has surrendered only six touchdowns, but four have come on plays that covered 45 yards or longer … Texas and Oklahoma rank 1-2 in the Big 12 in total defense … The Sooners defense leads the country with 10 interceptions. Ewers has thrown just one.

