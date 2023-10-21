Sheron rushes for 103 yards, 3 TDs, Davidson rushes past Valparaiso 42-21

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mason Sheron ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns and Davidson rolled to a fifth-straight win…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mason Sheron ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns and Davidson rolled to a fifth-straight win beating Valparaiso 42-21 on Saturday.

Sherson scored on runs of 2, 38 and 8 yards and the Wildcats (5-2, 4-0 Pioneer Football League) amassed 265 yards on the ground to 42 for the Beacons (1-6, 0-4).

Coulter Cleland was 11-of-15 passing for 148 yards and threw 12-yard score to Brody Reina that put Davidson up 21-0 at halftime. Cleland was 19-of-20 passing in the last game.

Sheron’s 38-yard TD made it 28-0 before Rowan Keefe had the first of his three touchdown passes for Valparaiso. Keefe was 9 of 12 for 187 yards.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.