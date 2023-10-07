Rourke passes for 3 TDs, runs for another in Ohio’s 42-17 win over Kent State

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Ohio to a 42-17…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Ohio to a 42-17 win over Kent State on Saturday.

Rourke was 20-of-32 passing for 300 yards, throwing scoring passes of 25 and 22 yards to Miles Cross and a 30-yarder to Sam Wiglusz. Cross’ 22-yard score came after Cross streaked down the right sideline before tipping the ball to himself in the end zone.

Rourke’s 4-yard rushing TD in the final minute of the first half made it 21-7 and the Bobcats (5-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) added 14 points in the third to lead 35-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Cross finished with 125 yards on seven catches. Sieh Bangura added two 3-yard rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats.

For the Golden Flashes (1-5, 0-2), Chrishon McCray had 93 yards receiving with a pair of touchdowns, one each from Michael Alaimo and Tommy Ulatowski.

Ohio outgained Kent State 466-228 and turned in six sacks on defense, two by Bradley Weaver. The Bobcats scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions over the second and third quarters.

