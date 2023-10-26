Resurgent offense boosting No. 13 Utah ahead of showdown with No. 8 Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Whenever No. 8 Oregon and No. 13 Utah play, Pac-12 title implications are typically on…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Whenever No. 8 Oregon and No. 13 Utah play, Pac-12 title implications are typically on the line. That’s true once more this Saturday in their Pac-12 Conference showdown.

The Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference) host the Ducks (6-1, 3-1) Saturday in a must-win game for both schools if they hope to play again in the league title game in December. It’s a familiar destination for both with Utah seeking a third straight crown with Oregon looking to get there for a fourth time in the past five years.

For Utah , an offensive renaissance has bolstered its chances. The Utes averaged 34 points and 463.5 yards in back-to-back wins over No. 24 USC and California after ranking at the bottom of the Pac-12 in several offensive categories earlier this season.

The emergence of two-way playmaking threat Sione Vaki and continued improvement from quarterback Bryson Barnes has keyed the surge.

“Add one other player and, sure, it’s going to make a difference,” Barnes said. “But at the end of the day, you got 10 other dudes on that field. All of us working in a coordinated effort, that’s definitely going to add to the production on offense.”

Vaki has 370 all-purpose yards for the Utes over his last two games and is averaging 12.3 yards per play.

The sophomore safety played receiver in high school and his speed and natural instincts make him tough to defend when his number is called.

“The impact he makes on offense is actually probably bigger than the impact he makes on defense and he’s one of the best safeties in the country, so that tells you how valuable he’s been on offense for us,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Barnes has also progressed steadily as a starter. He threw for a career-high 235 yards against the Trojans while completing 61% of his passes.

Offensive efficiency has keyed success for Oregon all season. The Ducks lead the Pac-12 in scoring offense (47.0 ppg), total offense (551.6 ypg), and first downs (192).

Bo Nix has fueled the explosive offense. The senior quarterback is just the second player since 2000 to complete 78% of his passes through seven games with at least 200 pass attempts. Nix threw for 19 touchdowns and 2,089 yards without an interception.

Nix will be tested by Utah’s defense, but he believes the Ducks can keep their composure and continue to perform well amid a loud and hostile environment.

“I just think we got to execute and just handle all 11 of them,” Nix said. “I think they can all be disruptive if we let them.”

GAMEDAY RETURNS

Utah is hosting ESPN College Gameday for the fifth time in school history and the first time since 2016. The Utes posted a 2-2 record in the other four games.

Oregon is no stranger to playing under the Gameday spotlight. For the Ducks, this will be their 30th game featured on Gameday. They are 17-12 in the previous 29 contests.

“It’ll be a great environment,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “They get loud there. I know they love their team. So it should be a lot of fun for us.”

SACK ATTACK

Oregon and Utah have led the way in the Pac 12 in sacks, sharing the top spot with 25 apiece.

Jonah Elliss has emerged as a one-man wrecking crew for Utah. Elliss tops the Pac-12, and ranks third nationally, with 10 sacks. Nine other Utes have registered at least one solo or assisted sack.

Oregon has spread the sacks around even more than Utah with 16 players having a solo or assisted sack. Brandon Dorius leads the way with a team-high four sacks.

TOP 25 FIXTURES

Saturday’s game will mark the fifth consecutive meeting between Utah and Oregon with both teams ranked in the Top 25. The Ducks and the Utes have each been ranked no. 15 or higher in four of those games.

MISTAKE FREE

Forcing turnovers won’t come easy for either defense on Saturday. Oregon has committed just one turnover, ranking first nationally. The Ducks are among four FBS teams who have not lost a fumble this season. Utah is equally adept at ball security. The Utes have just four turnovers, tied for third in the FBS.

