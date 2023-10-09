QB Riley Leonard’s status is unclear for No. 17 Duke vs. NC State due to an ankle injury

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Mike Elko said quarterback Riley Leonard is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Mike Elko said quarterback Riley Leonard is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the final moments of a loss to Notre Dame, leaving his status in question for the 17th-ranked Blue Devils’ game Saturday against North Carolina State.

“We’ll see when we can get him back,” Elko said Monday. “We’ll just list him as day-to-day for now.”

Leonard was hurt in the final minute of the Sept. 30 loss when he was stripped of the ball by Howard Cross III while trying to throw, and Cross’ body rolled up on Leonard’s lower right leg. The play left Leonard withering in pain on the ground as Notre Dame began to celebrate a game-clinching takeaway, with Leonard having to be essentially carried off the field by two teammates and to the sideline medical tent.

When he finally emerged, Leonard was on crutches.

There was at least one bit of good news: the Blue Devils were heading into an open date, giving the dual-threat quarterback extra time in his recovery.

Elko said Leonard mainly got to the point of being able to put weight on the right leg during the bye week, though Elko said Leonard has been “on a mission” to get back on the field.

“He’s recovering,” Elko said. “He’s making really, really strong progress. He was out moving around, throwing the ball this morning. We’ll see what happens this weekend. But I do think the outlook is really positive for the rest of the season.”

If Leonard can’t play Saturday, that would likely mean the first career start for redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV, who completed all eight of his passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win against Lafayette. Belin appeared in one game last year.

Duke (4-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is hosting N.C. State (4-2, 1-1) — located about a 30-minute drive away in Raleigh — for the first time since 2013.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.