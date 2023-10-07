Live Radio
Poffenbarger throws for 2 TDs, runs for another in Albany’s 24-17 win over Towson

The Associated Press

October 7, 2023, 7:45 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Albany defeated Towson 24-17 on Saturday.

Poffenbarger’s 6-yard run for a touchdown completed a seven-play, 56-yard drive and gave the Great Danes (3-2, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association) the lead with 9:22 remaining.

Towson (2-4, 1-2) drove 66 yards on its final possession, reaching the Albany 1-yard line before a fourth-down run by Devin Matthews ended with a 2-yard loss with 55 seconds remaining.

Poffenbarger was 18-of-25 passing for 225 yards with his two scores plus an interception. Marqeese Dietz and Griffin Woodell had TD catches.

Matthews had Towson’s lone touchdown with a 1-yard run in the third quarter for a 17-14 lead before Albany kicker John Opalko made a 22-yarder in the final minute of the quarter to tie the game.

Keegan Vaughan kicked three field goals for the Tigers.

