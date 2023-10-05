Pavia leads New Mexico State to 34-17 victory over FIU

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help New Mexico…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help New Mexico State pull away in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 victory over Florida International on Wednesday night.

Pavia raced 43 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 24-17 lead. NMSU forced a punt and Monte Watkins’ 32-yard run set up a 3-yard scoring run by Star Thomas for a 31-17 advantage with 10:35 left to play.

Pavia completed 20 of 31 passes for 256 yards with one interception. Watkins had 89 yards on five carries.

New Mexico State (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Pavia capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown toss to Chris Bellamy. FIU (3-3, 0-3) pulled even on the ensuing drive on Keyone Jenkins’ 6-yard touchdown run at the end of a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

The Aggies moved back in front on Pavia’s 49-yard scoring strike to Jordin Parker midway through the second quarter. Shomari Lawrence scored on a 6-yard run for FIU with 1:26 remaining to tie the game at 14 at halftime.

Jenkins completed 25 of 32 passes for 250 yards with two interceptions for the Panthers.

