No. 8 Oregon clashes with no. 13 Utah in game with heavy Pac-12 title implications

Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) at Utah (6-1, 3-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: Oregon by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Oregon leads 24-12

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Utah and Oregon face off in a pivotal contest with heavy Pac-12 title implications. A victory will help the winner keep pace with undefeated Washington. The Ducks bring the Pac-12’s top offense to Salt Lake City where the Utes will counter with one of the nation’s top defenses.

KEY MATCHUP

Can Utah’s secondary keep Bo Nix in check? Nix is an efficient and dynamic passer. The Oregon QB is in contention for the Heisman Trophy after completing 78.4% of his passes through seven games. Nix has thrown for 19 touchdowns and just one interception while racking up 2,089 yards through the air.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: Running the ball will be critical against a stingy Utah defense. The Ducks have a dynamic backfield duo who can get tough yards. Bucky Irving and Jordan James have combined for 1,112 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Utah: Sione Vaki has introduced an explosive playmaking ability the Ute offense lacked earlier in the season. Vaki has tallied a 100-yard rushing game and a 100-yard receiving game in the last two weeks. He totaled 370 all-purpose yards on 30 plays in victories over California and USC.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon is one of four teams yet to lose a fumble this season. The Ducks lead the nation for fewest turnovers committed with just one through seven games. … Utah has won 18 straight home games and is 29-1 in its last 30 games in Salt Lake City. … Nix is just the second player since 2000 to complete 78% of his passes through seven games with at least 200 pass attempts. … Utah QB Bryson Barnes is averaging 5.9 yards per carry over his last two games. Barnes has rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch. … A victory on Saturday would give the Ducks their 700th win in program history. … The Utes are holding opponents to just 78.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth nationally.

