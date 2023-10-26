No. 5 Washington seeks its 15th straight win in visit to Stanford

No. 5 Washington (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) at Stanford (2-5, 1-4), Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: Washington by 26…

No. 5 Washington (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) at Stanford (2-5, 1-4), Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Washington by 26 1/2 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Washington leads 45–44–4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Washington comes in with the second-longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games after escaping with a 15-7 win over Arizona State last week. The Huskies will look for a more convincing win in the last game before the release of the first CFP rankings. Stanford looks to bounce back from a lopsided loss to UCLA.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington run game vs Stanford run defense. The Huskies were held to 13 yards on 13 carries last week — for their worst rushing performance since at least 1996. They will look to get back on track against a Cardinal defense that is allowing 150 yards rushing per game this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: WR Ja’Lynn Polk had nine catches for 102 yards last week for his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Polk has 41 catches for 688 yards and five TDs this season.

Stanford: QB Ashton Daniels got the start last week after leading a comeback win over Colorado the previous game. He went 27 for 45 for 268 yards with a TD and an INT in a loss to UCLA.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington has won back-to-back games in the series for the first time since winning six in a row from 1995-2003. … The Huskies won last week without scoring an offensive TD for the first time since the 2018 Pac-12 title game. … Washington’s four turnovers last week were its most in a game in two seasons under coach Kalen DeBoer. … Washington has its longest winning streak since a 22-gamer from 1990-92. … The Huskies have played three straight games decided by eight points or fewer and won each of them. They have a seven-game winning streak in games decided by fewer than eight points. … Stanford has lost six straight home games for the first time since a nine-game skid in 2006-07. … The Cardinal are 2-18 in their last 20 Pac-12 games. … Stanford has fallen behind by 29-0 and 35-0 the last two weeks but did rally to beat Colorado two weeks ago. … The Cardinal have lost 10 straight games against ranked teams.

