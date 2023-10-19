No. 5 Washington looks to avoid letdown and give a little payback hosting Arizona State

SEATTLE (AP) — No. 5 Washington (6-0, 3-0) vs. Arizona State (1-5, 0-3), 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: Washington by…

SEATTLE (AP) — No. 5 Washington (6-0, 3-0) vs. Arizona State (1-5, 0-3), 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Washington by 27½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Arizona State leads 21-17.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Washington captured the attention of the country with its thrilling 36-33 win over Oregon last Saturday that came down to the final play of the game. The Huskies have won 13 straight, second-longest streak in the country, and their last loss came to the Sun Devils. That desire for a little payback after last year’s 45-38 loss in the desert should help the Huskies avoid an emotional letdown after the big win. The Sun Devils were off last week, giving them a chance to regroup after consecutive three-point losses to California and Colorado.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. vs. Arizona State’s secondary. Penix has made 19 starts in his two seasons at Washington. The only game where he hasn’t thrown at least one touchdown pass – last year at Arizona State. Penix was 33 of 53 for 311 yards and one interception that was returned for a touchdown in that loss. Last week’s game vs. Oregon with four touchdown passes landed Penix as the front runner for the Heisman Trophy, meaning he needs to continue having big games. Arizona State’s pass defense has been solid with only one QB throwing for more than 300 yards this season. The Sun Devils held Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to 239 yards passing in their last game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: RB Cam Skattebo. If the Sun Devils are going to stay close, they’ll likely need a big game from Skattebo. He’s been a two-way threat out of the backfield for the Sun Devils with his best game coming against USC when he had 111 yards rushing and another 79 yards receiving. In his last game, Skattebo was held to 49 yards rushing and had just two catches against Colorado.

Washington: RB Dillon Johnson. All offseason, the Huskies felt Johnson could be a difference maker for an offense that was going to rely heavily on the pass. Johnson had his best performance against Oregon with 100 yards rushing and a touchdown. It was the Mississippi State transfer’s first career 100-yard game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Likely the last meeting for a while between the teams with Arizona State headed to the Big 12 and Washington to the Big Ten next season. … The last time Arizona State beat a ranked Washington team in Seattle – 1981. … Washington is 11-0 at home in two seasons under Kalen DeBoer. … Arizona State has lost nine straight against FBS opponents and is 0-3 in conference play for the first time since 2006. … Washington leads the country in passing offense, is third in total offense and fifth in scoring offense.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.