No. 3 Ohio State seeks to remain unbeaten as it visits Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Wisconsin by 14 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Ohio State leads 27-11-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Ohio State is seeking to remain unbeaten as it continues its playoff pursuit. Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan are the only two Big Ten teams that remain undefeated overall and in conference play. Wisconsin is trying to maintain its lead in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin also is seeking to end a nine-game skid in this series. The Badgers haven’t beaten Ohio State since knocking off a top-ranked Buckeyes squad at Madison in 2010.

KEY MATCHUP

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen vs. Ohio State run defense. Allen leads the Big Ten with 100.57 yards rushing per game and is coming off a 145-yard performance in a 25-21 victory at Illinois. Allen rushed for a season-high 165 yards in a 52-21 loss at Ohio State last year. Ohio State ranks fifth in yards allowed per game (260.1), second in yards allowed per play (3.93) and 18th in yards rushing allowed per game (100.57).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the nation’s top players regardless of position. He has 42 catches for 766 yards and six touchdowns. Harrison has 25 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, including an 11-catch, 162-yard performance last week in a 20-12 victory over No. 10 Penn State.

Wisconsin: WR Will Pauling has caught at least seven passes in each of his last three games. The only Big Ten player with more October receptions than Pauling’s 23 is Harrison with 25. Pauling had his first career touchdown catch last week in Wisconsin’s come-from-behind win over Illinois.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin’s coaching staff has plenty of ties to Ohio State. Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is a Columbus native who started 50 straight games on the defensive line for Ohio State from 1994-96, was a graduate assistant there in 1999 and an assistant coach from 2002-10 and 2012-16. He was Ohio State’s interim head coach in 2011. … Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, an Ohio State graduate assistant from 2002-03, is the nephew of former Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel. … Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes was an Ohio State assistant from 2005-11. … Ohio State has won 15 consecutive regular-season night games. … This marks the first time Ohio State and Wisconsin have faced each other at Camp Randall Stadium since 2016, when the Buckeyes won 30-23 in overtime. … Wisconsin CB Ricardo Hallman has a Big Ten-leading four interceptions. … Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau has recorded a sack in three straight games. … Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke made his first career start last week and helped rally Wisconsin from a 21-7 fourth-quarter deficit.

