No. 3 Ohio State beats No. 7 Penn State 20-12 in pivotal Big Ten showdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — All-American Marvin Harrison made all the difference for No. 3 Ohio State in a pivotal Big Ten match-up, making 11 catches for 162 yards and late touchdown as the Buckeyes beat No. 7 Penn State 20-12 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes smothered Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), extending Ohio State’s winning streak in the series to seven games.

Penn State needed 58 minutes to convert a third or fourth down and didn’t get into the end zone until 29 seconds were left in the game. Penn State failed to convert on its first 15 third-down attempts.

Kyle McCord was 22 for 35 for 286 yards and the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) put up 367 total yards, a season-high against Penn State’s stingy defense.

No. 2 MICHIGAN 49, MICHIGAN STATE 0

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw three of his career-high four touchdown passes in the first half and Michigan routed Michigan State.

The Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) were dominant from the start and didn’t let up, predictably a year after the Spartans roughed up some of their rivals in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Instead of kneeling to run out the clock, quarterback Alex Orji ran 6 yards for a touchdown with eight seconds left.

Michigan State (2-5, 0-4) has lost five straight games since former coach Mel Tucker was suspended and later fired for acknowledging he had having consensual phone sex with a vendor, who is a sexual assault activist and rape survivor.

No. 4 FLORIDA STATE 39, No. 16 DUKE 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis accounted for three touchdowns, including a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter that gave Florida State its first lead, and the Seminoles rallied to beat Duke.

The Seminoles (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended their winning streak to 13 and became the league’s lone remaining unbeaten after North Carolina lost to Virginia.

Travis had everything to do with the latest victory — the 22nd in as many tries against Duke. The sixth-year senior completed 27 of 36 passes for 268 yards and two scores against the ACC’s stingiest defense. He also led the team with 62 yards rushing, including 40 on the go-ahead drive.

He followed that with a 21-yard TD pass to Lawrance Toafili that extended Florida State’s scoring streak of at least 30 points to 13.

Duke (5-2, 2-1) could pin its collapse on losing standout quarterback Riley Leonard to a right ankle injury. Leonard, returning after missing a game because of injury, was knocked out of the game with a little less than seven minutes to go in the third quarter.

No. 6 WASHINGTON 15, ARIZONA STATE 7

SEATTLE (AP) — Mishael Powell returned a fourth-quarter interception 89 yards for a touchdown and Washington overcame Michael Penix Jr.‘s three turnovers to beat Arizona State.

Powell stepped in front of Trenton Bourget’s throw on fourth-and-3 from the 12 and sprinted down the left sideline to help Washington (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) win its 14th straight, sidestepping Bourget near the 20 for a 12-7 lead with 8:11 left.

The Huskies desperately needed the stop after the Sun Devils (1-6, 0-4) intercepted two of Penix’s passes in the first half and recovered a botched handoff to take a 7-3 lead.

Arizona State handcuffed Penix, the Heisman Trophy hopeful and nation’s top passer, like no other defense this season. His fumbled handoff late in the first half helped the Sun Devils take a 7-0 lead on Cam Skattebo’s 4-yard dive.

No. 6 OKLAHOMA 31, UCF 29

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw three touchdown passes against his former team, Oklahoma stopped a two-point attempt in the closing minutes and the Sooners held on to beat UCF.

Gabriel, who transferred before the 2022 season, connected on 25 of 38 passes for 253 yards.

Nic Anderson caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Drake Stoops caught seven passes for 60 yards and a score for the Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12).

John Rhys Plumlee, who missed most of the past month with a leg injury, passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns for UCF. Javon Baker had five catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns and RJ Harvey ran for 101 yards for the Knights (3-4, 0-4), who are still seeking their first Big 12 win.

No. 8 TEXAS 31, HOUSTON 24

HOUSTON (AP) — CJ Baxter rushed 16 yards for a touchdown with 5½ minutes left in the fourth quarter, and Texas stopped Houston on 4th-and-1 in the final minute on the way to a win over Houston.

Jonathon Brooks rushed for 99 yards and Xavier Worthy had 92 receiving yards and a touchdown for Texas (6-1, 3-1 Big 12).

Quinn Ewers was 23 of 29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns, but exited after taking a hit on a scramble late in the third quarter. Ewers was replaced by Maalik Murphy on the Longhorns’ first drive of the fourth quarter. There was no immediate word on Ewers’ condition.

Texas outgained Houston 141-14 in rushing yards, but Houston (3-4, 1-3) outgained Texas 392-360 in total yards.

No. 9 OREGON 38, WASHINGTON STATE 24

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns while setting the NCAA record for most career starts and Oregon rebounded from its first loss of the season with a victory over Washington State.

Nix started in his 54th college game and the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) became bowl eligible after a disappointing 36-33 loss at rival Washington last weekend.

Bucky Irving ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching a scoring pass from Nix to keep Oregon undefeated at home this season.

Washington State (4-3, 1-3) lost its third straight game.

VIRGINIA 31, No. 10 NORTH CAROLINA 27

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mike Hollins ran for three touchdowns and Malik Washington had the go-ahead scoring catch in the fourth quarter to help Virginia beat North Carolina, shaking up the Atlantic Coast Conference race with its first road victory over a top-10 opponent.

James Jackson had the clinching interception with 26 seconds left, picking off Drake Maye’s pass with the Tar Heels (6-1, 3-1) reaching midfield on a drive for a winning score.

Instead, Virginia players started spilling onto the field to celebrate, while Jackson ran all the way down the field to the end zone in his own jubilation.

Washington pushed the Cavaliers (2-5, 1-2) over the top, taking a short feed from Tony Muskett and then turning toward the end zone to push across the goal line with 8:51 left while shrugging off multiple bad tackle attempts by UNC defenders.

No. 11 ALABAMA 34, No. 17 TENNESSEE 20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for two touchdowns, Jihaad Campbell returned a fumble for a score in the fourth quarter and Alabama uncorked 27 straight second-half points in rallying for a victory over Tennessee.

With its national title hopes on the brink, Alabama (7-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) turned in its most dominant half of the season. And it came against a border rival who had helped end ’Bama’s championship aspirations a year ago.

The comeback was fueled by big plays from Milroe and tailback Jase McClellan and a defense that smothered Joe Milton III and the Volunteers (5-2, 2-2) after the half and even provided the decisive TD.

No. 13 MISSISSIPPI 28, AUBURN 21

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaxson Dart had 246 yards of offense and three touchdowns to help Mississippi beat Auburn.

Dart led the Rebels (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) to touchdowns on their first two drives before plunging into the end zone from a yard out on the final play of the third quarter for a lead Ole Miss held onto.

Quinshon Judkins added 124 yards rushing and a fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Rebels. Tre Harris had 102 yards receiving.

Auburn dropped to 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the SEC.

No. 14 UTAH 34, No. 18 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 32

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cole Becker made a 38-yard field goal as time expired, and No. 14 Utah blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter before rallying for a thrilling victory over Southern California.

After Caleb Williams ran for an 11-yard touchdown with 1:46 left for the Trojans (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12), Bryson Barnes punctuated Utah’s winning drive with a spectacular 26-yard scramble to get the Utes (6-1, 3-1) well into range for Becker’s winner.

Two-way sensation Sione Vaki caught two touchdown passes and accounted for 217 total yards while the Utes sent Williams and Lincoln Riley to their first loss at the Coliseum.

After Zachariah Branch’s 61-yard punt return set up Williams’ go-ahead TD run to put the Trojans in front 32-31, Utah mounted a drive that included Ja’Quinden Jackson’s fourth-and-1 conversion run to the USC 40 with 19 seconds left.

Barnes passed for a career-high 235 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score for Utes, who have beaten the Trojans in all three meetings during Riley’s two seasons at USC.

No. 19 LSU 62, ARMY 0

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score for LSU against overmatched Army .

In only the second meeting between the schools, and first since 1920, LSU (6-2) scored on six of its seven possessions in the first half.

Daniels was 11 of 15 for for 279 yards before giving way to back-up Garrett Nussmeier in the third quarter. Army dropped tp 2-5.

No. 20 MISSOURI 34, SOUTH CAROLINA 12

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cody Schrader ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns and Missouri sacked Spencer Rattler six times in a victory over South Carolina.

Missouri (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) has seven victories in its first eight games for the first time since 2013.

Brady Cook completed 14 of 24 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Luther Burden III caught four passes for 90 yards and a TD.

Rattler completed 23 of 40 passes for 217 yards, and South Carolina kicker Mitch Jeter converted four of five field goals.

After South Carolina (2-5, 1-4) cut it to 24-12 with 10:31 left on Jeter’s goal, Schrader sealed it with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:46 to go.

No. 22 AIR FORCE 17, NAVY 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Zac Larrier threw a 94-yard touchdown to Dane Kinamon — the longest pass in Air Force history — and the 22nd-ranked Falcons shut down Navy.

Air Force (7-0) gained almost as many yards on that one play as Navy (3-4) did in the entire game. The Falcons seemed to back off defensively late, allowing the Midshipmen to drive 78 yards for their only touchdown. They finished with 124 yards.

Larrier, whose availability for this game was a surprise after coach Troy Calhoun said earlier in the week the injured quarterback would be out “a while,” completed only four passes, but they went for a total of 151 yards.

No. 23 TULANE 35, NORTH TEXAS 28

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a go-ahead score with 2:34 to go, and Tulane staved off a frantic North Texas comeback bid to defeat the Mean Green.

Mekhi Highes ran for a 10-yard touchdown and finished with 121 yards on 20 carries — his third straight game eclipsing the 100-yard mark.

Tulane (6-1, 3-0 AAC) appeared to be cruising toward its fifth straight victory when tight end Alex Bauman made his second touchdown catch of the game on a 21-yard throw from Pratt to make it 28-7 in the third quarter.

But North Texas (3-4, 1-2), which had been shut out in the first half, scored touchdowns on their next three possessions, the second of which began with a successful onside kick.

MINNESOTA 12, No. 24 IOWA 10

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Dragan Kesich made four field goals and Minnesota won at Iowa for the first time since 1999 to snap an eight-game losing streak in the series, holding the Hawkeyes to 12 yards in the second half.

With the Floyd of Rosedale bronze hog statue at stake in the cross-border rivalry, Iowa appeared to take the lead with 1:21 left when Cooper DeJean fielded a punt that had bounced near the Minnesota sideline and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown. But after a replay review, DeJean was ruled to have made a fair-catch signal before fielding the punt, disallowing the return.

Iowa still had the ball, but Justin Walley intercepted Deacon Hill’s pass with a minute to play.

Down 10-3 at the half, the Gophers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) held Iowa (6-2, 3-2) to minus-2 yards in the third quarter.

No. 25 UCLA 42, STANFORD 7

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Carson Steele ran for three touchdowns on his 21st birthday and UCLA beat Stanford.

Steele capped the first two drives of the game for the Bruins (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) with short TD runs and added a third later in the first half to open a 21-0 lead over the Cardinal (2-5, 1-4). He finished with 76 yards on the ground to make life easy on new quarterback Ethan Garbers.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly made a switch at quarterback after freshman Dante Moore struggled in recent weeks and handed it back over to Garbers, who started the season opener. Garbers went 20 for 28 for 240 yards, throwing TD passes to J. Michael Sturdivant and Moliki Matavao in the third quarter. ___

