No. 24 Kentucky and Missouri share goal of shaking off tough SEC losses in East Division matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Moving on was easy for No. 24 Kentucky with so much to forget about a painful loss to college football’s best team.

Missouri is also looking ahead after letting one slip away.

The mutual goal is avoiding consecutive losses on Saturday night and staying close to top-ranked Georgia in the East Division. The host Wildcats (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) certainly felt encouraged entering last week’s showdown against the Bulldogs, only to be thoroughly overwhelmed amid a bunch of mistakes in a 51-13 pummeling that reminded them work remains.

“We have to get back to being who we are,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.

Being less generous than they were against Georgia is a good starting point.

Kentucky allowed 389 yards passing while being outgained 608-183 between the hedges. Georgia converted all six first-half possessions with four touchdowns on the way to dominating a matchup touted as a clash for control of the East. A couple of drive-killing offensive penalties in the first half also hurt the Wildcats.

“I wasn’t satisfied in any area, and I will not make excuses,” Stoops added. “I love these guys, I have faith and confidence in them. But I cannot excuse that performance in any way.”

Whereas Kentucky must compete and execute better, Missouri aims to bounce back from a late collapse at home.

The Tigers led then-No. 23 LSU 39-35 with 2:58 remaining in a back-and-forth game before yielding the final 14 points, including a game-clinching pick-6 with 34 seconds remaining. No doubt, the 49-39 loss was a gut punch considering how close they were to a big win at home over a ranked opponent.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz was nonetheless pleased with how his team competed and has stressed a duplicate effort in a tough environment. The Tigers have dropped seven of eight to Kentucky, including the past two meetings by single digits.

Recent series history suggests another slugfest, illustrating the importance not only of physicality but protecting any edge they get.

“We’ve got a very difficult challenge on the road versus a top-25 team,” said Drinkwitz, whose team sits just outside the AP Top 25 with 69 votes. “The three previous games against them have all become a one-possession game. We’re going to have to make sure we’re ready for the physical style of play that they have.”

TO BE CLEAR …

Saturday’s homecoming game puts Stoops before Wildcats fans after creating controversy this week with a comment on his weekly radio show in which he appeared to challenge disgruntled Kentucky fans to “pony up” more donations in order for the program to lure players and compete with Georgia and Alabama. He clarified his remarks on during Wednesday’s coaches teleconference to reiterate his love for the fan base and any financial support they provide and added, “Really, just simply trying to rally people and in a way to move the needle.”

DEFENDING BURDEN

Missouri receiver Luther Burden III enters the game leading the nation with 793 yards and a 132.2 average per game. He’s coming an 11-catch, 149-yard effort against LSU and has caught at least 10 passes for 140 yards or more in each of the past three games.

“He’s an elite guy,” Stoops said. “He’s strong, he can run, and make competitive catches. He can run by you, but he’s also hard to get down.”

MORE DISCIPLINE

Missouri and Kentucky rank in the bottom half of the SEC in penalties with averages of 54.1 and 59.5 yards per game, respectively. The Tigers were flagged 11 times for 63 yards against LSU, while the Wildcats were hit five times for 60. Two came as Kentucky was driving in Georgia territory in the first half.

ACCOUNTING FOR COOK

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook had a career day passing against LSU with 411 yards and two TDs. He is averaging 313.2 yards per contest, good for third in the SEC and ninth in FBS. Cook’s 13 TDs are tied for 18th.

DUAL-THREAT DAVIS

Kentucky running back Ray Davis fell back to earth after his 280-yard explosion against Florida with just 59 on 15 carries at Georgia. But he caught a couple of passes for 36 yards and one of the Wildcats’ two scores and leads the SEC with 653 yards (10th in FBS), 72 points and eight rushing TDs.

