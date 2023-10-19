No. 22 Air Force tries to extend its winning streak to 12 when the Falcons play at Navy

No. 22 Air Force (6-0) at Navy (3-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (CBS) Line: Air Force by 10 1/2, according…

No. 22 Air Force (6-0) at Navy (3-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Air Force by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Air Force leads 33-22.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s the first game of the annual round-robin series in which Air Force, Navy and Army play for the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy. Air Force won it last year. The Falcons are also back in the Top 25 for the first time since 2019 and have an 11-game winning streak dating to last year. Snapping that would be a huge victory for first-year Navy coach Brian Newberry.

KEY MATCHUP

Both teams have significant questions at quarterback, to the point where it’s not clear what the QB matchup will even be. It appears Jensen Jones will play for Air Force after coach Troy Calhoun said injured quarterback Zac Larrier will probably be out a while. Braxton Woodson replaced injured QB Tai Lavatai in Navy’s win over Charlotte last weekend, but Newberry was mum on his plan for the Air Force game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Air Force: S Trey Taylor was named Mountain West defensive player of the week after helping the Falcons to a 34-27 win over Wyoming last weekend. He had a season-high 10 tackles and blocked an extra point.

Navy: FB Alex Tecza has 503 yards on 62 attempts for an FBS-best 8.1 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

This game will match the latest Air Force and Navy have played. They also met on Oct. 21, 1972. … The home team has won nine of the last 10 in this series, with Air Force’s victory at Navy in 2021 the lone triumph by a road team. … Air Force, Navy and Penn State are the only teams that haven’t thrown an interception this season. … Only Georgia (24), Washington (13) and Florida State (12) have longer active winning streaks than Air Force.

