No. 2 Michigan travels to play slumping Michigan State, nearly year after fracas in stadium tunnel

No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC).

Line: Michigan by 24 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan leads 73-38-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan is on pace to potentially win the Big Ten title for a third straight season and perhaps to win its first national championship since 1997. Michigan State has a chance to spoil its rivals season and enjoy a feel-good moment after a string of woes, including firing former coach Mel Tucker.

KEY MATCHUP

The Wolverines’ passing game against the Spartans’ secondary. Michigan has 16 receiving touchdowns, averaging more than two a game. Michigan State has given up 11 scores through the air and only Purdue has allowed more in the Big Ten.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: QB J.J. McCarthy. He has played nearly mistake free against overmatched teams, completing 78.2% of his passes and 195.9 rating to rank second is second in FBS.

Michigan State: QB Katin Houser. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his first start, a loss at Rutgers after leading by 18 points in the fourth quarter.

FACTS & FIGURES

After Michigan beat Michigan State 29-7 last year, seven Spartans were charged for their actions in the tunnel and cornerback Khary Crump was suspended for the first eight games of this season for swinging his helmet in the fracas. … The Wolverines have won 19 consecutive conference games — matching a school record set from 1990 to 1992 — since losing at Michigan State on Oct. 30, 2021 . … Tucker was 2-1 against Michigan and Harbaugh is 4-4 against the Spartans. … Tucker was fired for having consensual phone sex with a vendor, who was an activist and rape survivor. … Michigan is giving up 6.7 points, ranking No. 1 in FBS, and 10th in scoring, averaging 39.4 points a game. … The Spartans are 0-4 under interim coach Harlon Barnett, a defensive back at the school in the late 1980s and a longtime assistant. … Michigan RB Blake Corum leads FBS with 12 rushing TDs and WR Roman Wilson has nine receiving TDs to tie for the most in major college football. … While the Wolverines have dominated the rivalry overall, Michigan State has won 10 of the last 15 matchups and has lost consecutive games only one.

