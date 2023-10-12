No. 2 Michigan aims to maintain dominance against Indiana, returning to play at the Big House

Indiana (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) , Saturday, noon ET (Fox). Line: Michigan…

Indiana (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) , Saturday, noon ET (Fox).

Line: Michigan by 33 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan leads 61-10.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Michigan is aiming to keep its momentum toward potentially winning the Big Ten and national championship. Indiana fans have soured on coach Tom Allen, who is 8-21 over the past 2 1/2 seasons. A stunning upset would give him and the program a desperately needed boost.

KEY MATCHUP

Hoosiers revamped offense against Michigan’s defense. Allen took advantage of the bye week by firing offensive coordinator Walt Bell and hiring Rod Carey. The Wolverines are giving up 6.7 points a game, ranking No. 1 in FBS.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Indiana: WR Donaven McCulley. The converted quarterback may play a more significant role. At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, he’s a tough matchup, and has emerged as one of QB Tayven Jackson’s favorites in recent weeks.

Michigan: DT Mason Graham. Returned from a two-game absence for thumb surgery on his left hand and had a team-high six tackles, including a sack and another tackle for a loss, in last week’s 52-10 win at Minnesota.

FACTS & FIGURES

Indiana has lost 21 straight at Michigan Stadium since beating the Wolverines on the road in 1967. … Michigan has scored at least 30 points in a school-record nine straight games, dating to last season. … The Hoosiers have four TDs this season against three Power Five opponents including two fourth-quarter scores to cut into a 37-3 deficit two weeks ago at Maryland. … The Wolverines are 6-0 for a third season in a row for the first time since 1972-74. … Indiana DB Phillip Dunnam has three INTs in five games, tied for second in the Big Ten. … Michigan has won 18 consecutive conference games, one short of the program record set from 1990 to 1992. … DL Andre Carter, a transfer from Western Michigan, ranks fifth in the conference in quarterback pressures (20) and LB Aaron Casey is seventh among Big Ten players in tackles per game (8.6). … The Wolverines have won 85.9% of their games against Indiana, their highest winning percentage against a Big Ten school.

