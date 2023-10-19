No. 14 Utes visit No. 18 Trojans in rematch of 2022 Pac-12 title game

No. 14 Utah (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) at No. 18 Southern Cal (6-1, 4-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (FOX) Line: USC…

No. 14 Utah (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) at No. 18 Southern Cal (6-1, 4-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: USC by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: USC leads 13-9.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It might not be a Pac-12 elimination game, but the winner in the Utes’ visit to the Trojans is definitely going to feel a lot better about its chances of playing for the title. Utah scored a season-high 34 points against California on Saturday, benefitting from starting S Sione Vaki pulling double duty a nd rushing for 158 yards and two touchdowns. USC was undone by five turnovers in a 48-20 thumping at No. 15 Notre Dame.

KEY MATCHUP

USC’s offensive line vs. Utah DE Jonah Elliss. The Trojans couldn’t keep QB Caleb Williams safe against a relentless Fighting Irish pass rush, which forced him into his worst game in college. It could be more of the same if USC doesn’t get better protection this week. Elliss is second in the FBS with nine sacks, seven of which have come in conference play. The Utes took down Williams 11 times in their two meetings last season, with Elliss notching one sack in the wild 43-42 win in Salt Lake City which was the Trojans’ only regular season defeat.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: WR Money Parks. With top TE Thomas Yassmin declared out for the season, the Utes’ struggling passing game took another hit. Parks has caught two of Utah’s four touchdown passes, but he has just four receptions for 31 yards in Pac-12 play.

USC: RB MarShawn Lloyd was the closest thing to a bright spot for the Trojans in their intersectional rivalry game, rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. The South Carolina transfer has been consistently productive despite never getting more than 15 attempts in a game.

FACTS & FIGURES

USC is 9-2 against Utah in Los Angeles. However, the Utes picked up their first road win since 1916 and first victory at the Coliseum with a 42-26 triumph in 2021. … Utah freshman WR Mikey Matthews is coming off the best game of his young career after making seven receptions for 53 yards at Cal. … After completing 74.5% (105 of 141) of his passes through the first five games, Williams’ efficiency as a thrower has dropped off significantly the past two weeks. He was 37 of 62 (59.6%) against Arizona and Notre Dame. … The Utes have the stingiest rush defense in the FBS, allowing 66.8 yards per game.

