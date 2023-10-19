No. 13 Ole Miss visits Auburn team seeking first SEC win

No. 13 Mississippi (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Line: Ole Miss by 6…

No. 13 Mississippi (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Line: Ole Miss by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Auburn leads 35-11.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Rebels are seeking to stay in SEC West contention and going for their third straight division win since a loss to leader Alabama. Ole Miss had an open date after a 27-20 win over Arkansas. The offensively challenged Tigers are still seeking their first SEC win and trying to stay in the hunt for bowl eligibility. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze spent five seasons as the Rebels coach. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin flirted with the Auburn job before Freeze landed it.

KEY MATCHUP

Most of the attention goes to the Ole Miss offense, but the defense appears to have a solid mismatch against Auburn. The Tigers are last in the league in scoring offense (27.7 points per game) and passing offense (155.8 yards per game) and 13th in total offense (347 ypg). The Rebels defense, led by safety Trey Washington and pass-rushing freshman linebacker Suntarine Perkins, has been middle of the pack in the SEC. But Auburn doesn’t have a player in the Top 10 in rushing, passing or receiving.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ole Miss: Preseason All-America RB Quinshon Judkins hasn’t put up huge numbers, but he’s playing about 45 minutes from his high school in Pike Road, Alabama outside Montgomery. Judkins has 469 yards with six touchdowns. He ran for 139 yards and two scores against Auburn last season.

Auburn: QBs Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford. Neither has been able to consistently make plays to keep the offense going. Their combined six touchdown passes leaves Auburn as the only SEC team still in single digits.

FACTS & FIGURE

Freeze led Ole Miss to a 39-24 record in five seasons from 2012-16. … The Rebels have started at least 5-1 for three straight seasons, the longest streak since managing it from 1957-62. … Ole Miss held Arkanssa to 36 rushing yards, the fewest allowed by the Rebels since 2014. … Ole Miss snapped a six-game losing streak in the series with a 48-34 win last season. … Auburn leads the series 17-3 in home games. The Tigers are the only SEC team with five players who have rushed for at least 150 yards.

