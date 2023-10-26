No. 10 Penn State looking to rebound against struggling Indiana

Indiana (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) at No. 10 Penn State (6-1, 3-1), Saturday at Noon ET (CBS) Line: Penn State…

Indiana (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) at No. 10 Penn State (6-1, 3-1), Saturday at Noon ET (CBS)

Line: Penn State by 31 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Penn State leads 24-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Indiana has lost three straight overall and 11 of its last 12 Big Ten games. Now the Hoosiers visit State College, where they are winless and face an angry Penn State squad looking to rebound after another disappointing loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions will continue to deploy one of the fiercest defenses in the country while the offense will try to improve upon its stagnant showing in Columbus.

KEY MATCHUP

Indiana’s run defense vs. Penn State’s RBs. The one-two punch of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who have combined for 811 yards and nine TDs, is a serious threat to the Big Ten’s worst run defense. Indiana is allowing 174.4 yards rushing per game and 4.7 yards per carry and has allowed the second-most touchdown runs (14).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Indiana: QB Brendan Sorsby. The second-year player made his second career start last week and was good enough to keep the job for this game. Sorsby was 15 of 31 with 126 yards and one touchdown. He’ll likely need better numbers against the Nittany Lions, who rank first nationally in total defense, allowing just 218 yards per game.

Penn State: Singleton. Even though Allen scored three times against Indiana last year, Singleton is desperate to get going. He’s had a solid season with 410 yards and six touchdowns on 98 carries, but the big runs that he made his reputation on last year haven’t been there against stingier defenses.

FACTS & FIGURES

Indiana and Penn State have met every year since 2007 and in 27 of the 31 seasons since the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten. … The Hoosiers play three of their final five on the road and still need four wins to become bowl eligible for the first time in three years. … The Hoosiers scoring average (17.9 points) ranks 122nd out of 130 FBS teams. Arizona State is the only Power Five school with fewer points per game (17.0). … Hoosiers DB Phillip Dunnam should be available Saturday after suffering an undisclosed injury last weekend. He’s tied for second in the league with three interceptions. Starting S Noah Pierre is out with a right leg injury. … Penn State has held six straight opponents under 100 rushing yards and gave up just 79 to Ohio State last week. … The Nittany Lions have at least five tackles for loss in 16 straight games. … DE Chop Robinson is questionable after leaving last week’s game with an undisclosed injury.

