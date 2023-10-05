No. 1 Georgia puts 22-game win streak on the line against No. 20 Kentucky in matchup of 5-0 teams

No. 20 Kentucky (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at No. 1 Georgia (5-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN). Line: Georgia by 14 1/2,…

No. 20 Kentucky (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at No. 1 Georgia (5-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN).

Line: Georgia by 14 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia leads 62-12-2, including 13 straight wins.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

First place in the SEC East and two-time defending national champion Georgia’s No. 1 ranking will be on the line. After being pressed before escaping with a 27-20 win at Auburn in its first road game last week, Georgia faces perhaps its biggest SEC challenge of the regular season against undefeated Kentucky. The Bulldogs will try to extend their school-record, 22-game winning streak in their return home. Kentucky is coming off an impressive 33-14 win over No. 22 Florida.

KEY MATCHUP

Kentucky running back Ray Davis vs. Georgia’s rushing defense. Davis rushed for a career-high 233 yards and scored four touchdowns, including three on the ground, in the win over Florida. The Bulldogs allow an average of 113.4 yards on the ground to rank 37th in the nation. Davis has rushed for 594 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 206 yards in the first half against the Gators.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kentucky: Inside linebacker Trevin Wallace returns to his home state with a team-high five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks among 27 stops.. Wallace returned his first career interception 21 yards to set up the Wildcats’ first touchdown last week.

Georgia: TE Brock Bowers continues to perform like the best player on the field, no matter the opponent. The 2022 Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end had eight catches for a career-high 157 yards, including a late 40-yard touchdown against Auburn. He had four receptions for 121 yards in the fourth quarter. He is tied for second with A.J. Green (2008-10) on Georgia’s record list with 23 career touchdown catches, behind Terrence Edwards’ 30 from 1999-2002.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kentucky’s last win in the series was a 37-24 victory in Athens in 2009. The Bulldogs are 31-4-2 against the Wildcats at Sanford Stadium. … In the last matchup when both teams were ranked, No. 1 Georgia beat No. 11 Kentucky 30-13 in 2021. … The Wildcats are 3-16 against No. 1 teams. Kentucky’s last win over a No. 1 team was a 43-37 home win over LSU in three overtimes in 2017. … The Wildcats are 12-15 against ranked teams since 2015. … Kentucky has outscored SEC foes 37-0 in the first quarter. … Quarterback Devin Leary has thrown for 1,129 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. … Georgia has struggled with slow starts, scoring 17 points and allowing 17 in the first quarter. … Georgia is allowing 13 points per game to rank 14th in the nation. The Bulldogs have finished in the top 16 in scoring defense in six straight seasons, including first in 2019 and 2021.

