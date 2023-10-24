New Mexico State wins fourth straight game for the first time since 2002

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Ethan Albertson made a go-ahead field goal with 5:16 remaining and Sone Aupiu recovered a late…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Ethan Albertson made a go-ahead field goal with 5:16 remaining and Sone Aupiu recovered a late fumble to help New Mexico State beat Louisiana Tech 27-24 on Tuesday night.

New Mexico State (6-3, 4-1) has won four straight games for the first time since 2002.

New Mexico State went on a 10-play, 81-yard drive ending on Albertson’s 31-yard field goal to cap the scoring. Star Thomas highlighted the drive with a 40-yard run and Monte Watkins added a 26-yarder.

Aupiu caused a fumble by Louisiana Tech quarterback Hank Bachmeier and recovered it with 2:35 left. But New Mexico State’s offense went three-and-out and only managed a 28-yard punt to give the Bulldogs another chance. Louisiana Tech got it to midfield but couldn’t convert its second fourth down of the drive.

Thomas finished with 10 carries for 88 yards for New Mexico State. Albertson also made a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Aggies defense had two takeaways in the second half.

Bachmeier, who started for the first time in over a month due to an injury, was 20 of 26 for 238 yards with one touchdown for Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-3). He also had two rushing touchdowns in the first half to help build a 16-10 lead.

