Murphy likely to start as Texas QB against BYU with Ewers out with shoulder sprain

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BYU (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) at No. 7 Texas (6-1, 3-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

Line: Texas by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: BYU leads 4-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Texas still controls a path to the Big 12 championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff, but needs to avoid a second league loss. They’ll need to do it with backup quarterback Maalik Murphy as regular starter Quinn Ewers is likely out with a shoulder sprain. Big 12 newcomer BYU could upend everything. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian played quarterback for the Cougars in the 1990s and was one of the top passers in school history.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU offensive line vs Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat and edge rusher Anthony Hill Jr. BYU has allowed just nine sacks this season in protecting quarterback Kedon Slovis. The 6-foot-2, 362-pound Sweat has been a dominant force both collapsing the pocket and clogging run lanes. Hill is emerging as Texas’ top pass rusher and is tied for the team lead with three sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: Receivers Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter have combined for eight touchdown catches and the Texas secondary has been shaky the past two games. If Roberts and Lassiter can find early connections with Slovis, the Cougars could trade punches with Texas.

Texas: Murphy has battled top recruit Arch Manning for the No. 2 spot at quarterback and finished Texas’ win last week against Houston. Murphy has shown remarkable passing skills in practice. He’s also big at 240 pounds. Murphy could have transferred out after last season but opted to stay.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian played quarterback at BYU in 1995-1996, leading the Cougars to 14 wins and a No. 5 ranking his senior season … Sarkisian faced BYU in 2010 as the coach at Washington and won that game 23-17 … BYU faces its first ranked opponent of the season … Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy has eight career touchdowns of 40 yards or longer, and 25 touchdown receptions in 32 career games … This will be the teams’ only meeting as conference opponents. Texas heads to the Southeastern Conference next year.

