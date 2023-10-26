Mississippi State visits slumping Auburn with QB Will Rogers’ status uncertain

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi St. (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at Auburn (3-4, 0-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Line:…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi St. (4-3, 1-3 SEC) at Auburn (3-4, 0-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network).

Line: Auburn by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Auburn leads 65-29-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Losing this game would be a blow for each team’s bowl hopes, especially for Auburn. The Bulldogs have won two straight games while the Tigers have dropped four in a row while losing by a modest seven points to both No. 1 Georgia and No. 12 Mississippi.

KEY MATCHUP

The passing games. It’s not much of a competition if Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers’ left shoulder is healed enough for him to start. But without him, the Bulldogs attempted only 12 passes in a 7-3 win over Arkansas. The Tigers have the worst passing offense in the SEC, ranking 121st nationally with an average of 151 yards a game. It remains to be seen if Auburn’s Robby Ashford or Payton Thorne will start or play the most.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mississippi St: QB Mike Wright/Rogers. Rogers’ status remains uncertain after he missed the Arkansas game, ending his string of 38 consecutive starts. The Vanderbilt transfer Wright has played in seven games, rushing for 198 yards and three touchdowns while completing 16 of 23 passes for 146 yards with two scores and an interception.

Auburn: RB Jarquez Hunter is coming off one of his better games this season, a 91-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance against Mississippi. He hasn’t put up big numbers this season (309 yards, five touchdowns) but neither has anyone else on the Tigers’ offense.

FACTS & FIGURE

The Bulldogs’ 7-3 win over Arkansas was the fewest points scored by the winning team in an SEC game since Mississippi State’s 3-2 victory over Auburn in 2008. … Mississippi State has won the last two meetings. Auburn holds a 30-8 advantage in series games at Jordan-Hare Stadium. … The Tigers have forced at least one turnover in 16 consecutive games, the longest streak since an 18-game stretch in 2007-08. … Bulldogs linebackers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson are the only SEC duo averaging double-digit tackles. … Mississippi State’s Jo’Quavious Marks has a reception in 43 consecutive games.

