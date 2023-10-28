McLaughlin, Craig run roughshod in Harvard’s 17-9 win over Dartmouth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Shane McLaughlin ran for 156 yards on 24 carries and Jaden Craig ran into the end…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Shane McLaughlin ran for 156 yards on 24 carries and Jaden Craig ran into the end zone twice and Harvard beat Dartmouth 17-9 on Saturday.

Craig scored from 4 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 7:47 left in the first and again on a 3-yard run with 20 seconds left until halftime for a 14-6 advantage for the Crimson (6-1, 3-1 Ivy League).

Placekicker Owen Zalc made 3 of 4 field goals for Dartmouth (3-4, 2-2); 37, 47, 35 yards with a 52-yard miss. Dylan Cadwallader threw for 186 yards.

Dartmouth did outgain the Crimson 325-264 in total yards.

