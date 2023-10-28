McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky past Utah Tech 34-30

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Parker McKinney threw two of his three touchdown passes on Eastern Kentucky’s first two drives…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Parker McKinney threw two of his three touchdown passes on Eastern Kentucky’s first two drives of the second half and the Colonels rallied to beat Utah Tech 34-30 on Saturday night.

McKinney turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 21-16 lead when he connected with Mo Edwards Jr. for a 69-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter for Eastern Kentucky (4-4, 3-0 United Athletic Conference). McKinney teamed up with Jaden Smith for a 15-yard score and a 28-16 lead with 9:11 left in the period.

Kobe Tracy answered with a 5-yard scoring toss to Beau Sparks for Utah Tech (2-6, 1-2), but Patrick Nations kicked a 49-yard field goal to give the Colonels a 31-23 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Tracy threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Keith Davis to get the Trailblazers within a point 6 seconds into the final period. Nations kicked a 21-yard field goal with 8:14 left that proved necessary after Utah Tech drove to the Colonels’ 16-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with 26 seconds remaining.

McKinney totaled 322 yards on 22-of-34 passing with one interception for EKU. Joshua Carter rushed 20 times for 125 yards and a touchdown. Edwards caught three passes for 101 yards. Hunter Brown had five catches for 88 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch that gave the Colonels a 14-6 lead in the second quarter.

Tracy completed 26 of 49 passes for 247 yards and three scores for Utah Tech. Davis had seven receptions for 118 yards and two scores.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.