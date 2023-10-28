VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
McKenzie 4TDs doubles season total and Rhode Island beats New Hampshire in OT

The Associated Press

October 28, 2023, 5:07 PM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ja’Den McKenzie ran for four touchdowns — the final being the game-winning score — and Rhode Island beat New Hampshire 34-28 in overtime Saturday.

McKenzie ran for 134 yards on 15 carries and scored on runs of 10, 4 and pair of 1 yarders. He entered the game having rushed for four scores on the season for Rhode Island (5-4, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association).

The Wildcats’ Max Brosmer threw a 13-yard score to Logan Tomlinson with 9:06 remaining in regulation to end an 11-play, 77-yard scoring drive that lasted close to five minutes. The two-point conversion made it 28-all.

The Wildcats missed a field goal on their overtime possession.

Brosmer finished 41-of-61 passing for 456 yards and two scores for New Hampshire (4-4, 2-3).

