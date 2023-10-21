McIvor-to-Taylor pass makes the difference as Abilene Christian tops Stephen F Austin 34-27

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Blayne Taylor made a leaping catch of a Maverick McIvor pass in the back of the…

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Blayne Taylor made a leaping catch of a Maverick McIvor pass in the back of the end zone with 6:20 to play and Abilene Christian held on to defeat Stephen F. Austin 34-27 on Saturday night.

Darius Moore and Colt Cooper combined for a 9-yard sack and Luke Gambs and Colby Warkentin combined for a 1-yard sack before Preston Weeks threw incomplete on 4th-and-6 with 40 seconds to go on SFU’s last possession.

The last touchdown produced the largest lead of the game. The Lumberjacks (3-5, 0-3 United Athletic Conference) led 7-3 after one quarter and 17-13 at the half but the Wildcats (4-3, 2-1) were up 27-24 after three quarters.

McIvor was 13-of-25-passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns, his 6-yarder to Cooper McCasland making it 27-24 late in the third. Jay’Veon Sunday had 147 yards on 16 carries, including an 82-yard burst up the middle for a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Weeks was 24 of 40 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and Jerrell Wimbley rushed 20 times for 165 yards and a score. Weeks, whose first TD pass opened the scoring, had a 65-yard catch-and-run with Ty Love for a 17-13 lead just before halftime. Wembley’s 44-yard TD run made it 24-20 in the third.

