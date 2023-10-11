McConnell throws for 2 TDs and the UTEP defense had 2 takeaways in the 4th quarter to beat FIU 27-14

MIAMI (AP) — Cade McConnell threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start, Kelly Akharaiyi made…

MIAMI (AP) — Cade McConnell threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start, Kelly Akharaiyi made eight catches for 223 yards and two scores, and UTEP cruised past Florida International 27-14 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

UTEP (2-5, 1-2 Conference USA) won in the state of Florida for the first time in program history. The Miners are 1-2 at FIU, 0-2 at Florida Atlantic, 0-2 at UCF and 0-1 at South Florida.

McConnell completed all five of his passes in the first quarter for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Akharaiyi got past the defense for McConnell’s deep ball and raced for an 80-yard score for a 14-0 lead.

McConnell came off the field late in the first quarter after his helmet came off and Kevin Hurley completed a 40-yard pass to give UTEP 215 yards passing in 15 minutes after entering with an average of 188 yards passing per game.

FIU turned it over on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter. UTEP CB Torey Richardson made an easy interception with 10:52 remaining before running to pose next to a Lamborghini parked one the field. LB James Neal recovered a fumble with 4:34 left to seal it.

Torrance Burgess Jr. rushed for 87 yards for UTEP, which played on a Wednesday for the first time since hosting Tulsa on Oct. 21, 2009. Akharaiyi entered the game with 17 catches for 290 yards and one touchdown on the season.

Keyone Jenkins passed for 216 yards with an interception for FIU (3-4, 0-4). Kejon Owens rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown.

