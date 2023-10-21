Max Brosmer accounts for 5 TDs to help New Hampshire beat Stony Brook 45-14

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Brosmer threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help New Hampshire beat…

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Brosmer threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help New Hampshire beat Stony Brook 45-14 on Saturday.

Brosmer connected with Joey Corcoran for a 54-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 11:57 left in the first quarter and New Hampshire (4-3, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association) never trailed. Roland Dempster answered with a 7-yard rushing touchdown about 3 minutes later, but Nick Mazzie kicked a 44-yard field goal to make it 10-7 going into the second quarter.

Brosmer threw touchdown passes of 7 yards to Colby Ramshaw and 23 yards to Dylan Laube, giving the Wildcats a 17-point lead with 8:48 left before halftime.

Jayce Freeman spun out of a would-be tackle at the 10 and raced down the left sideline for a 98-yard touchdown that trimmed the deficit to 24-14 before Brosmer added a 9-yard TD run and a 57-yard touchdown strike to Caleb Burke. Laube capped the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Casey Case completed 18 of 29 passes for 255 yards and Anthony Johnson had nine receptions for 101 yards for the Seawolves. Freeman finished with 115 yards receiving on just two catches.

Stony Brook (0-7, 0-5) has lost nine games in a row, dating to last season.

