Lynch-Adams rushes for 234 yards, 3 TDs and UMass beats Army 21-14 to end seven-game losing streak

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams ran for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns and UMass beat Army 21-14 on Saturday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Adams, who finished with 34 carries, scored on 34- and 9-yard runs in the first quarter for a 13-0 lead. His third TD, a 3-yarder in the third quarter, capped a short drive after Army punter Cooper Allan was dropped for a loss at the Black Knights’ 30 trying to avoid the rush.

Taisun Phommachanh threw for 121 yards for the Minutemen (2-7) in a matchup of independents. The Black Knights announced on Wednesday that they will join the American Athletic Conference next season for football only.

Army scored on Bryson Daily’s 2-yard run to complete a 17-play, 76-yard drive that took over eight minutes to trail 13-7 at halftime. The TD ended a string of nine scoreless quarters but Army still lost its fifth straight game.

The Black Knights cut UMass’ lead to 21-14 on Champ Harris’ scrambling 36-yard score with five minutes remaining. But UMass gave the ball to Adams for nine straight carries then punted to leave Army at its own 20 with just eight seconds left. A pitch drill went for 38 yards before ending with a fumble.

Harris and Daily split quarterbacking duties for Army. Harris was 5 of 7 for 92 yards while Daily was 3 of 13 for 28 yards and two end-zone interceptions. Army rushed for 204 yards with Kanye Udoh leading with 76 on 15 attempts.

The victory was the first for UMass over Army, which had won the five previous meetings, including victories in the past two seasons.

The Black Knights will take on No. 19 Air Force in Denver’s Mile High Stadium next Saturday.

