Liberty beats Western Kentucky 42-29 behind Kaidon Salter’s 4 touchdowns

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kaidon Salter passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and he carried it 13 times for 113 yards and another score to help Liberty beat Western Kentucky 42-29 on Tuesday night.

Liberty (8-0, 6-0) has won its first four road contest of a season for the first time since 1997.

Liberty, which entered ranked No. 2 nationally with 274.6 rushing yards per game, gained 323 yards rushing on 54 carries for an average of 6 yards. Quinton Cooley and Aaron Bedgood each added a rushing touchdown for Liberty.

Salter had touchdown passes of 47 yards to CJ Daniels, 9 yards to Victor Venn and 27 to Treon Sibley.

Salter was coming off a 160-yard performance against Middle Tennessee last week for the second most yards rushing by a Liberty quarterback in program history.

Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes for Western Kentucky (4-4, 2-2). Reed was 30 of 44 for 365 yards with an interception in the first half. Malachi Corley had 62 yards receiving and two scores.

