Late TD pass, McKelton interception give Alcorn State 25-24 win over Grambling

LOMAN, Miss. (AP) — Aaron Allen threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tavarious Griffin with 1:42 to play and Geoffrey McKelton had an interception 35 seconds later as Alcorn State pulled out a 25-24 Homecoming win over Grambling on Saturday.

Allen led the Braves on a seven-play, 81-yard drive, completing 4 of 5 passes with the touchdown toss over the middle coming on the only third down he faced. The 2-point conversion pass failed.

Grambling went deep on a second-down pass from its 40, but McKelton, a redshirt freshman, pulled down a leaping one-handed interception on the Braves’ 30 with 1:07 to play.

Allen was 20-of-31 passing with three touchdowns and an interception for the Braves (3-3, 2-1). Griffin had two touchdowns, the first tying the game at 7-7 after the Tigers took the lead on J’cobe Scott’s fumble return. The other TD pass went to Anthony Williams, pulling Alcorn State within 21-19 midway through the third quarter before a 2-point conversion failed.

Myles Crawley threw for 233 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (3-3, 2-1) but a Santonial Rice pick-6 allowed Alcorn State to take a 13-7 lead in the first quarter.

Grambling regained the lead on Floyd Chalk’s 2-yard run and Crawley’s 13-yard pass to Lydon Rash made it 21-13 early in the second half.

