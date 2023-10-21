Lastovka’s last-second field goal lifts Youngstown State over Illinois State 41-38

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw a career-high four touchdown passes and Andrew Lastovka kicked a 37-yard field goal…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw a career-high four touchdown passes and Andrew Lastovka kicked a 37-yard field goal as time ran out to give Youngstown State a 41-38 win over Illinois State on Saturday.

Davidson threw a 6-yard TD pass to Dra Rushton for a 38-35 lead before Ian Wagner tied it for the Redbirds (4-2, 2-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) with a 35-yard field goal. The Penguins (4-3, 2-2) followed by eating up the final 4:18 on the clock with a 10-play, 55-yard drive capped by Lastovka’s game-winner.

The teams were tied at 28-all at halftime. Lastova kicked a 22-yard field goal for the lead five minutes into the third quarter before Zack Annexstad threw a 3-yard TD pass to Camo Nelson to put Illinois State back on top 35-31.

Davidson was 16-of-25 passing for 203 yards. Tyshon King had a career-high 148 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries and Rushton added 109 yards on 19 carries.

Annexstad was 23-of-36 passing for 238 yards with a career-best five TDs and an interception. Three of those TD throws went to Daniel Sobkowicz, who had 11 catches for a career-high 170 yards. Mason Blakemore added 128 yards rushing on 17 carries.

