Lankford has 320 yards offense in Alabama A&M win; Grambling names field for QBs Williams and Harris

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Xavier Lankford accounted for 320 yards offense and scored three touchdowns in Alabama A&M’s 45-24 victory over Grambling State on Saturday.

Grambling State used the occasion of its homecoming game to name the field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in honor of former Tigers and NFL quarterbacks Doug Williams and James Harris.

Lankford threw for 127 yards, including a touchdown, and ran for 193 yards on 16 carries plus two more touchdowns as the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won at Grambling (3-4, 2-2) for the first time since 2011.

Lankford ran 45 yards to tie the game at 24-all then threw 23 yards to Jacolby Hewitt to go ahead before Hewitt returned a punt 43 yards to help set up Donovan Eaglin’s 2-yard rushing touchdown to cap a 21-point third quarter for a 38-24 lead.

Eaglin finished with 100 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 17 carries. The Bulldogs rushed for 336 yards.

Myles Crawley was 21-of-36 passing for 244 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

