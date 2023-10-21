Kayvon Britten grinds out 143 yards rushing, 2 TDs as Tarleton State runs over Morehead State 42-0

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and Tarleton State beat Morehead State 42-0…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and Tarleton State beat Morehead State 42-0 on Saturday night.

Britten broke loose on a 22-yard touchdown run to cap Tarleton State’s eight-play, 75-yard opening drive. Britten’s 3-yard TD run late in the second quarter stretched the Texans’ lead to 28-0.

Victor Gabalis was 13-of-24 passing with two touchdowns for Tarleton State (5-3). He threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper and an 18-yarder to Derrel Kelley III, who also had a touchdown run.

Carter Cravens and Connor Genal were a combined 11-of-28 passing for 124 yards for Morehead State (3-4), which were held to minus-11 yards rushing on 28 carries. The Eagles had just 10 first downs and 113 total yards, compared to 515 for Tarleton State.

