Kansas beats No. 6 Oklahoma 38-33 for its 1st win over Sooners since 1997

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 112 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for Kansas with 55 seconds left,…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 112 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for Kansas with 55 seconds left, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel threw incomplete to the end zone on the final play of the game, and the Jayhawks beat the sixth-ranked Sooners 38-33 on Saturday.

Kansas snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Sooners in their final matchup before Oklahoma departs the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

The Jayhawks (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) looked as if they’d given away an opportunity to win the game when Jason Bean was picked off with 2:29 to go. But their defense forced the Sooners (7-1, 4-1) to punt, and after two long completions and a fourth-down throw that picked up 37 yards, Neal scampered in from 9 out to give Kansas the lead back.

Bean threw for 218 yards and two interceptions, both in the fourth quarter, while running for 62 yards and a score. Daniel Hishaw also had two TD runs for the Jayhawks, who had not beaten Oklahoma since October 4, 1997.

Gabriel threw for 171 yards with three touchdown runs and Tawee Walker ran for 146 yards and a score.

NO. 1 GEORGIA 43, FLORIDA 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck threw two touchdown passes in his hometown, Daijun Edwards ran for two scores and Georgia dominated Florida to extend its winning streak to 25.

The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) have now won three in a row and six of seven in the rivalry known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” Georgia scored on its first four possessions and stuffed the Gators (5-3, 3-2) early and often.

Beck completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards. Edwards ran for 95 yards and now has four TDs in the last two games in the series.

Florida’s Graham Mertz ran for a touchdown late and threw for 230 yards and two scores, including a 25-yarder to Tre Wilson on the opening drive. It was the first time the Gators have scored first in the series since 2015. But they managed just a yard on their next 18 plays, which included two turnovers and four sacks.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two touchdown passes, TreyVeon Henderson rushed for 162 yards in his first game in over a month and Ohio State remained unbeaten by defeating Wisconsin for the 10th straight time.

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) played the second half without star running back Braelon Allen or wide receiver Chimere Dike due to leg injuries. Allen, who rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries, got hurt while unsuccessfully trying to score on a third-and-goal reception from the 1 on the second-to-last play of the second quarter.

After Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) squandered an early 10-0 lead, Harrison had a tiebreaking 19-yard touchdown reception with 7:14 left in the third quarter. He finished with six receptions for 123 yards.

Ohio State withstood an injury to safety Lathan Ransom, who was carted to the locker room in the second half.

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord went 17 of 26 for 226 yards, but threw a pair of interceptions. His counterpart, Braedyn Locke, 18 for 39 for 165 yards.

NO. 4 FLORDIA STATE 41, WAKE FOREST 16

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Keon Coleman needed only one arm to snag one of his two touchdown catches while Trey Benson took a short pass and broke loose for an 80-yard score that helped Florida State overpower Wake Forest, keeping the unbeaten Seminoles in firm control of the Atlantic Coast Conference race.

Jordan Travis threw for 359 yards and three scores to go with a rushing TD for FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC), which ran off 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to build a 34-7 halftime lead. That included a defensive performance that held Wake Forest (4-4, 1-4) to just 75 first-half yards and 210 for the game.

Wake Forest had only one truly explosive play in the first half when the game was still undecided, with Justice Ellison cutting through the left side for a 51-yard run to end the opening quarter. Quarterback Mitch Griffis was 6-for-16 passing with 82 yards.

NO. 5 WASHINGTON 42, STANFORD 33

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw four touchdown passes and Washington held off a fierce comeback attempt to beat Stanford for its 15th straight win.

The Huskies (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) got their passing game going well enough to hold off the Cardinal (2-6, 1-5) and extend the second-longest winning streak in the nation.

Penix threw for 369 yards and connected on two TD passes to Ja’Lynn Polk and another to Odunze. Polk finished with 148 yards receiving.

Ashton Daniels ran for two touchdowns and threw another to Elic Ayomanor, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Cardinal from losing their seventh straight home game. Daniels finished with 351 yards passing.

NO. 7 TEXAS 35, BYU 6

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maalik Murphy threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as the starting quarterback for Texas in a win over BYU.

Murphy, a redshirt freshman, replaced Quinn Ewers, who was sidelined with an injury to his throwing shoulder sustained in last week’s win at Houston. He completed 16 of 25 passes.

Jonathon Brooks, one of the top rushers in the nation, gained 98 yards for Texas (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) and added 40 more receiving.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis had a rough day for BYU (5-3, 2-3), throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. All three of the turnovers led to Texas touchdowns. Slovis finished 24 for 39 for 197 yards passing.

NO. 8 OREGON 35, NO. 13 UTAH 6

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns to lead Oregon to a victory over Utah, which had an 18-game home winning streak snapped by the loss Saturday.

Troy Franklin tallied 99 yards and a touchdown on eight catches for the Ducks. Bucky Irving added 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) won in Salt Lake City for the first time since 2016. The Ducks racked up 390 total yards and forced two turnovers.

Bryson Barnes threw for 136 yards and had two interceptions. Devaughn Vele had a season-high 80 yards on seven catches for the Utes (6-2, 3-2).

NO. 10 PENN STATE 33, INDIANA 24

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw three touchdown passes, including a 57-yarder to KeAndre Lambert-Smith with 1:46 to play, and Penn State’s defense forced a late safety to beat Indiana.

Allar hooked up with Khalil Dinkins and Tyler Warren for touchdowns and Nick Singleton ran for another score for the Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten), who recovered after blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Brendan Sorsby completed 13 of 19 passes for 269 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5), who lost their fourth straight.

ARIZONA 27, NO. 11 OREGON STATE 24

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw two touchdown passes to Michael Wiley in the fourth quarter and Arizona got its second straight win over a ranked opponent.

The Wildcats (5-3, 5-2) had a week off following a 44-6 win over then-No. 19 Washington State that matched their largest margin of victory over a ranked team.

Arizona maintained its momentum against No. 11 Oregon State (6-2, 3-2) behind Fifita.

Fifita threw for 275 yards on 25-of-32 passing and three touchdowns, hitting Wiley on passes of 40 and 3 yards in the final quarter. The Wildcats also held Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in check most of the night while limiting the Beavers’ run game.

Uiagalelei hit Jimmy Valsin III on a 20-yard touchdown with 1:38 left, but Oregon State couldn’t come up with the onside kick. Uiagalelei finished with 218 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-30 passing.

NO. 12 MISSISSIPPI 33, VANDERBILT 7

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw for one touchdown, ran for another and Mississippi scored on five consecutive first-half possessions in a win over Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) eliminated any upset hopes with a 26-0 blitz by going 5-of-5 in the red zone, opening a 23-minute stretch that spanned to the 7:40 mark in the second period.

Dayton Wade finished with eight receptions for 120 yards and Quinshon Judkins had 17 rushes for 124 yards and a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Dart was 19 of 28 passing for 240 yards as the Rebels finished with 431 yards of total offense, 301 in the decisive first half.

Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5) was led by reserve quarterback Walter Taylor, leading a third-quarter scoring drive capped by a 2-yard scoring run. The Commodores managed 229 yards of total offense, including 65 yards on the touchdown drive and 53 on the game’s final series.

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 58, PITTSBURGH 7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Watts had two of Notre Dame’s four interceptions, Audric Estime rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns, and the Fighting Irish overwhelmed Pittsburgh.

Watts and the Notre Dame defense made life miserable for Pitt quarterback Christian Veilleux, a redshirt sophomore making his third start. The Fighting Irish (7-2) scored 23 points off five Pitt turnovers — including a fumbled punt that Ramon Henderson recovered in the end zone or a touchdown — and have won seven of their past eight meetings with the Panthers (2-6).

Sam Hartman threw interceptions on Notre Dame’s first two possessions, but Pitt couldn’t take advantage either time.

Veilleux finished 14 of 29 for 127 yards. Nate Yarnell took over and connected with Konata Mumpfield for a 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

GEORGIA TECH 46, NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 42

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brett Seither with 4:28 remaining and Georgia Tech handed North Carolina its second straight loss.

Overcoming an early two-touchdown blitz by North Carolina (6-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) and a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Georgia Tech shredded the Tar Heels defense for 635 yards.

King was 23 of 30 for 287 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Seither. Dontae Smith rushed for 178 yards and another score.

Coming off a shocking 31-27 home loss to a one-win Virginia team, North Carolina appeared to be in good shape when Drake Maye hooked up with Doc Chapman on a 35-yard touchdown with 11:13 remaining, pushing the Tar Heels ahead 42-32.

But, just two plays later, Dontae Smith broke loose right down the middle of the field for a 70-yard touchdown that suddenly made it a game again.

Maye threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with a 14-yard scoring run. Omarion Hampton had a big game on the ground, rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 23, NO. 20 DUKE 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jawhar Jordan ran for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns to lead Louisville to a victory over Duke.

Jordan surpassed 100 rushing yards for the fifth time this season, racking up 106 yards in the first half. He also scored twice in the first quarter for the Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The Louisville defense posted its first shutout against a ranked team and the first against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since a 30-0 victory over Syracuse on Nov. 20, 2020. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2) managed only 202 yards on offense and never got past the Louisville 43 until their last drive.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard completed 9 of 23 passes for 121 yards and ran for 13 yards while facing pressure throughout the game. He left the game late in the fourth quarter.

NO. 19 AIR FORCE 30, COLORADO STATE 13

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Zac Larrier scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, punctuating a drive aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Colorado State bench because of fans pelting the visiting Falcons’ sideline with snowballs, and Air Force remained undefeated.

Larrier also threw for a score and Emmanuel Michel and John Lee Eldridge III ran for touchdowns as Air Force (8-0, 5-0 Mountain West) matched a school record with its 13th straight win, dating to last season.

Michel finished with 130 yards on 20 carries, including a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Matthew Dapore had a 29-yard field goal late in the third quarter as the Falcons’ won their seventh in a row against Colorado State (3-5, 1-3).

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw 61 yards for a touchdown to Justus Ross-Simmons, and Jordan Noyes had field goals of 40 and 49 yards for Colorado State during a game played in a driving snowstorm.

NO. 21 TENNESSEE 33, KENTUCKY 27

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Joe Milton III passed for a touchdown, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson rushed for scores and Charles Campbell kicked four field goals to help Tennessee outlast Kentucky.

Sampson’s 12-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter provided a nine-point cushion the Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) needed as the Wildcats (5-3, 2-3) continued fighting back behind a 372-yard passing performance by Devin Leary.

Alex Raynor made a 28-yard field goal with 4:24 remaining to get Kentucky within a touchdown, but a big run by Sampson on Tennessee’s subsequent drive helped consume the clock and clinch a game the Vols led throughout but never really controlled.

Milton was 18 of 21 passing for 228 yards. Campbell made kicks from 44, 49, 34 and 35 yards, his last bouncing off the upright to keep his team ahead.

NO. 22 TULANE 30, RICE 28

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for 263 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as Tulane held on to defeat Rice for its sixth straight win.

Pratt, who finished 22 of 30, threw touchdown passes of 26 yards and 1 yard and rushed for a 1-yard score in the first half as the Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) built a 27-7 halftime lead. He finished with 40 rushing yards.

Tulane’s Makhi Hughes rushed for a career-high 153 yards. Chris Brazzell II caught five catches for 75 yards, and Yulkeith Brown caught five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. The Green Wave outgained Rice 457-271, including 194-82 rushing yards.

For Rice (4-4, 2-2), JT Daniels was 18 of 29 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Juma Otoviano rushed for two touchdowns. Luke McCaffrey caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

NO. 23 UCLA 28, COLORADO 16

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Garbers threw two touchdown passes, UCLA’s defense sacked Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders seven times and broke open a close game at halftime with three second-half touchdowns.

UCLA led 7-6 at halftime after committing four turnovers in the first half, but scored touchdowns on three of its first four drives in the second half to take control.

Garbers got the start for the second straight week and completed 20 of 27 for 269 yards and an interception. T.J. Harden and Collin Schlee had fourth-quarter rushing scores. Logan Loya had seven receptions for 111 yards for the Bruins.

The Bruins (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) came into the game tied for 10th in the nation with 24 sacks. The seven sacks of Sanders is the first time they have had that many in a game since 2019. Linebacker Laiatu Latu sacked Sanders twice.

The Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4) had allowed 35 sacks coming into the game, tied for second-most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Sanders finished 27 of 43 for 217 yards and a touchdown. Alejandro Mata had three field goals.

NO. 24 SOUTHERN CAL 50, CALIFORNIA 49

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylin Smith deflected Fernando Mendoza’s pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion try with 58 seconds remaining, and USC ended a two-game losing streak against California.

The Trojans (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) rallied after trailing by 11 at halftime. USC scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and went ahead 50-43 on Austin Jones’ 7-yard touchdown run with 3:33 remaining.

Caleb Williams passed for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Running back MarShawn Lloyd added 115 yards and two rushing TDs.

Mendoza, a redshirt freshman, passed for 292 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and also ran for two touchdowns for California (3-5, 1-4). Jaydn Ott matched his career high with three touchdowns.

NO. 25 JAMES MADISON 30, OLD DOMINION 27

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and James Madison stretched its winning streak to 11 games.

McCloud hit Reggie Brown from 49 and 21 yards and Elijah Sarratt from 3 yards for the Dukes (8-0, 5-0 Sun Belt), who led 30-17 and then had to hold on when the Monarchs finally got their running game going and had a chance to go ahead.

The Monarchs (4-4, 3-2) ended James Madison’s 10-game streak of games holding opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards, finishing with 138 on 42 attempts.

Old Dominion’s Grant Wilson was 24 for 34 for 264 yards with touchdowns of 58 yards to Dominic Dutton and 10 yards to Javon Harvey.

McCloud finished 27 for 40 for 340 yards and was intercepted twice. Brown caught nine passes for 143 yards and Sarratt caught eight for 139.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.