Jordan Fuller breaks free for four touchdowns, leads Holy Cross past Bucknell 55-27

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Fuller ran for four touchdowns, including a 70-yarder in the fourth quarter, and Holy Cross defeated Bucknell 55-27 on Saturday.

The Crusaders (4-2, 2-0 Patriot League) led 34-14 at the half but Bucknell got as close as 41-27 entering the fourth quarter after Ralph Rucker passed to Eric Weatherly for a 40-yard touchdown.

Fuller then put the game away with a 12-yard run and his 70-yard burst in which he took a handoff up the middle, cut to his left in the secondary and outraced everyone to the end zone. It was the second time this season that he had four rushing touchdowns.

Fuller finished with 147 yards rushing, sharing the load with quarterback Matthew Sluka, who had 122 yards on the ground and added 258 yards through the air on 19-of-26 passing with two touchdowns. Jalen Coker’s 96 yards receiving included a 55-yard touchdown. The Crusaders had 316 yards rushing and 258 passing for a total of 574.

Rucker completed 19 of 35 passes for 248 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Coleman Bennett had 106 rushing yards with a touchdown and Derrick Anderson Jr. had 115 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions for the Bison (1-4, 0-2).

