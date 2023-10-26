Injury-plagued Nebraska can keep pace in the Big Ten West race with a victory over Purdue

Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska (4-3, 2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: Nebraska by 2 1/2, according…

Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska (4-3, 2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Nebraska by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Purdue leads 6-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Nebraska would enter November with five wins for the first time since 2016 if it can beat the Boilermakers for the first time in three years. The injury-plagued Cornhuskers also would maintain control of their destiny in the Big Ten West race. The Boilermakers have lost four of five games and need to win four of their final five to become bowl eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

Purdue’s ground game vs. Nebraska’s run defense. The Boilermakers have struggled most when they’ve become one-dimensional, leaning too heavily on QB Hudson Card. This game certainly has that look. Cornhuskers coach Matt Ruhle’s run defense ranks second in the Big Ten in yards allowed per game (78.4) and yards per carry (2.6). If it’s a similar story Saturday, Card may have to carry the Boilermakers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Purdue: RB Devin Mockobee. If anyone is going to help alleviate the burden on Card, it’s Mockobee. Last season, he shredded the Cornhuskers for 178 yards to set the Boilermakers’ single-game freshman rushing record.

Nebraska: DT Nash Hutmacher, nicknamed “Polar Bear,” is playing at an all-conference level. He had 2 1/2 sacks and seven tackles against Northwestern last week, both career highs, and will make it difficult for the Boilermakers to attack the middle.

FACTS & FIGURES

The latest additions to Nebraska’s long injury list are starting offensive linemen Ethan Piper, Turner Corcoran and Nouredin Nouili and starting WR Billy Kemp Jr. Piper and Corcoran are out for the season; Nouili is out one to two weeks; and Kemp is out multiple weeks, coach Matt Rhule said. … The matchup pits two of the league’s first-year coaches. Ryan Walters lost his first such matchup against Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell. … Purdue has won four of the last five in the series. … Nebraska has 24 sacks through seven games, already the best total since it had 27 sacks in 2019. … Boilermakers Kydran Jenkins and Nic Scourton have combined for 9 1/2 sacks, the highest total of any Big Ten linebacker duo. … Purdue S Dillon Thieneman leads all FBS freshmen in tackles (62), solo tackles (45) and interceptions (three).

