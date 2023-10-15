Harris throws 2 TD passes to Cephus, Barnes runs for 2 TDs as UTSA beats UAB 41-20

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes to Joshua Cephus and Kevorian Barnes ran for two TDs…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes to Joshua Cephus and Kevorian Barnes ran for two TDs to help UTSA beat UAB 41-20 Saturday night.

Harris completed 19 of 30 for 171 yards, Cephus finished with seven receptions for 55 yards and Barnes ran for 76 yards on 19 carries. Robert Henry added 99 yards rushing for UTSA (3-3, 2-0 American Athletic Conference).

Henry scored on a 19-yard run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard opening drive and the Roadrunners led the rest of the way. UAB lost 4 yards on its first play from scrimmage and 5 on its second before Trey Moore recovered his own strip-sack of Jacob Zeno and, on the next play, Harris threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cephus that made it 14-0 with 10:41 left in the first quarter.

The Blazers (2-5, 1-2) answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Zeno scored on a 3-yard run to trim UAB’s deficit to 14-7. Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for a 25-yard TD that made it four-point game, but Barnes added two short touchdown runs to seal it.

Brown finished with 12 carries for 57 yards and had 116 yards receiving on six catches.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.