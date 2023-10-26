Glascoe, LIU defense spark 24-23 comeback win over Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tight end Owen Glascoe threw a go-ahead touchdown pass and Long Island University’s defense forced…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tight end Owen Glascoe threw a go-ahead touchdown pass and Long Island University’s defense forced six straight punts in the second half before Central Connecticut turned the ball over on downs on its final possession as the Sharks rallied to beat the Blue Devils 24-23 on Thursday night.

Long Island (2-6, 2-2 Northeast Conference), which trailed 23-10 at halftime, stormed back midway through the third quarter. Chris Howell threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Pat Bowen to get the Sharks within 23-17. Glascoe connected with Leak Bryant for a 15-yard score on a trick play and the Sharks took a one-point lead into the final quarter.

LIU’s defense set the tone to begin the second half with three consecutive three-and-outs. Central Connecticut (3-5, 1-3) ran 31 plays in the second half and gained just 88 yards.

Matt Jenner staked the Blue Devils to a 7-0 lead three plays into the game with a 22-yard touchdown toss to Davion Johnson. Davon Wells delivered a 16-yard touchdown run for Long Island and Michael Coney kicked a 25-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to give the Sharks a 10-7 lead after one quarter.

Jenner fired an 81-yard scoring strike to Isiah Williams two plays and 32 seconds into the second quarter and the Blue Devils regained the lead. Ahmad Craig followed with a 13-yard fumble return two plays after the go-ahead score and Jack Barnum kicked a 52-yard field goal on the final play of the half as Central Connecticut took a 13-point lead into the locker room.

Howell completed 12 of 21 passes for 143 yards for LIU. Wells carried 10 times for 107 yards.

Jenner totaled 167 yards on 12-of-27 passing with an interception for CCU. Elijah Howard rushed for 128 yards on 17 carries. Williams caught two passes for 107 yards.

