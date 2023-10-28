Galloway sparks a 28-point fourth quarter to help Richmond beat Campbell 44-13

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Wayne Galloway had his second pick-6 of the season to start a 28-point fourth quarter and…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Wayne Galloway had his second pick-6 of the season to start a 28-point fourth quarter and Richmond beat Campbell 44-13 on Saturday.

Richmond (6-3, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association) has won six of its last seven games — since a 45-14 loss to Michigan State — in a push for the playoffs.

Richmond had its lead trimmed to 16-13 with 2:45 left in the third quarter after Campbell’s short field goal. But Galloway sparked the fourth-quarter onslaught by making a catch of the middle and running over a potential tackler along the right sideline for a 42-yard touchdown.

Kyle Wickersham was 8-of-11 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns for Richmond. Savon Smith rushed for two touchdowns and Fonnae Webb added another.

Hajj-Malik Williams was intercepted two times for Campbell (4-4, 3-3), which most recently played as members of the Big South Conference before accepting an invitation to join the CAA in 2023.

Richmond DB Trae Tomlinson returned the other interception 43 yards. Marlem Lewis forced a Campbell fumble late in the second quarter, leading to Andrew Lopez’s 30-yard field goal to give Richmond a 10-7 lead at the break.

