Fowler-Nicolosi, Horton lead Colorado State over Utah Tech 41-20

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi passed for 462 yards and four touchdowns — three to Tory Horton — and Colorado State defeated FCS-member Utah Tech 41-20 on Saturday night.

Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton hooked up for a 21-yard touchdown on the Rams’ first possession for a 7-0 lead. The pair teamed up for a 76-yard score on the first play following Jack Howell’s interception and 23-yard return and Colorado State (2-2) led 14-0. Connor Brooksby’s 24-yard field goal with 6 seconds left got the Trailblazers on the scoreboard.

Kobe Tracy sandwiched a pair of touchdown passes to Beau Sparks — covering 33 and 8 yards — around Fowler-Nicolosi’s 4-yard scoring run and Utah Tech closed to within 21-17 at halftime.

Brooksby’s 52-yard field goal pulled Utah Tech with a point midway through the third quarter, but Vann Schield scored on a 2-yard run and the Rams led 27-20 after the point-after kick was missed.

Fowler-Nicolosi put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 42-yard scoring strike to Dallin Holker and a 6-yard touchdown toss to Horton.

Fowler-Nicolosi completed 26 of 32 passes with two interceptions for Colorado State. Horton finished with 10 catches for 227 yards. Holker hauled in four passes for 94 yards.

Tracy totaled 185 yards on 21-of-33 passing with one interception for Utah Tech, formally known as Dixie State. Ronnie Walker Jr. carried 20 times for 83 yards.

