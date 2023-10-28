Ellis, Davis lead Tennessee State over Lindenwood 43-20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis and Da’Shon Davis teamed up for a 90-yard touchdown and Davis topped 200 yards…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis and Da’Shon Davis teamed up for a 90-yard touchdown and Davis topped 200 yards on just five catches as Tennessee State routed Lindenwood 43-20 on Saturday.

Jordan Gant staked Tennessee State (6-2, 2-1 Big South-OVC Association) to a 7-0 lead with a 4-yard touchdown run. Carter Davis answered with a 65-yard scoring strike to Jeff Caldwell to pull Lindenwood (3-5, 1-3) even. James Lowery kicked a field goal and Josh Green picked off a Davis pass and raced 35 yards for a score as the Tigers took a 16-7 lead into the second quarter.

Ellis scored on a 13-yard run and Davis followed with an 8-yard touchdown run and his long touchdown catch to push Tennessee State’s lead to 37-7. Lowery closed out the half with a 29-yard field goal and his 37-yarder was the only score of the third quarter.

Tyler Kubat connected with Jared Rhodes for a 40-yard touchdown 48 seconds into the final quarter, snapping a streak of 36 unanswered points by Tennessee State.

Ellis completed 9 of 14 passes for 236 yards for the Tigers. Gant rushed for 64 yards and caught three passes for 60 yards.

Davis, Kubat and Cooper Justice combined for 221 yards on 11-of-27 passing for Lindenwood.

Tennessee State piled up 466 yards of offense, while holding the Lions to 283.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.