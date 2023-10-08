Dillon Gabriel’s late TD pass lifts No. 12 Oklahoma over No. 3 Texas 34-30

DALLAS (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma…

DALLAS (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left and 12th-ranked Oklahoma won a battle of unbeatens 34-30 over No. 3 Texas on Saturday in their last Red River rivalry game as Big 12 members before moving to the Southeastern Conference.

The pocket was collapsing around Gabriel when he threw the game-winner for the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), to Anderson in the back of the end zone. Gabriel completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and ran 14 times for 113 yards and a score.

Texas (5-1, 2-1) had erased a 10-point deficit and taken a 30-27 lead on Bert Auburn’s third field goal, a 45-yarder with 1:17 left. The Sooners then went 75 yards in five plays, including Gabriel’s passes of 11 and 28 yard to Drake Stoops, the senior receiver and son of the former Sooners coach.

Quinn Ewers completed 31 of 37 passes for 346 yards, but his final throw from near midfield was knocked down near the goal line as time expired.

NO. 1 GEORGIA 51, NO. 20 KENTUCKY 13

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns, Brock Bowers had seven catches for 132 yards and Georgia cruised to victory over Kentucky.

The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extended their winning streak to 23 straight games and are the SEC’s lone unbeaten team this season.

Coming off a stunning beatdown of Florida last week, Kentucky (5-1, 2-1) carried none of the momentum it had from that game, allowing Georgia to score on all six of its first-half possessions and trailing 34-7 at intermission.

The Wildcats managed 127 yards of offense in the first half, but they got off to a good start in the third as Maxwell Hairston intercepted Beck and Ray Davis followed with a 26-yard TD catch to cut the lead to 34-13.

NO. 2 MICHIGAN 52, MINNESOTA 10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Will Johnson returned an interception 36 yards for a Michigan score on Minnesota’s second snap, a spark the Wolverines maintained from start to finish to beat the Gophers.

J.J. McCarthy completed 14 of 20 passes for 219 yards and had a career-high two rushing touchdowns to help Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) stretch its conference winning streak to 17 for the second-longest run in program history.

Michigan beat Minnesota on the road for the 18th straight time. The Wolverines have beaten the Gophers (3-3, 1-2) for the Little Brown Jug trophy 43 times in their last 47 matchups.

Athan Kaliakmanis, a sophomore in his first season as the full-time starter, went 5 for 16 for 52 yards and a 35-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Jackson late in the second quarter. Kaliakmanis took two sacks and was overwhelmed by Michigan’s deep, fast and punishing defense, starting on the second play from scrimmage when he dropped back and tried to throw to Jackson near the sideline.

NO. 4 OHIO STATE 37, MARYLAND 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle McCord passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Marvin Harrison Jr. had eight catches for 163 yards and a score, and Ohio State scored 27 straight points in the second half to beat Maryland.

The Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) didn’t lead until Jaden Fielding kicked a field goal to put them up 20-17 late in the third quarter.

Taulia Tagovailoa was 21 for 41 for 196 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for Maryland (5-1, 2-1). But he was intercepted twice, the first a 24-yard pick-six by Josh Proctor in the second quarter that gave the Buckeyes their first touchdown.

NO. 5 FLORIDA STATE 39, VIRGINIA TECH 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trey Benson ran for a career-best 200 yards, with touchdown runs of 85 and 62 yards, as Florida State beat Virginia Tech.

Florida State (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is perfect through five games for for the first time since 2015.

Jordan Travis completed 18 of 24 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, both to Johnny Wilson.

Kyron Drones was 14 of 27 for 104 yards and ran 14 times for 80 yards for Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1). Drones connected with Jaylin Lane six times for 51 yards.

NO. 9 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 43, ARIZONA 41

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns before running for a two-point conversion in the third overtime, and No. 9 Southern California’s defense stopped Arizona’s final attempt in a wild victory.

Williams passed for 219 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns for the Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12), who botched a 25-yard field goal attempt on the final snap of regulation after Williams led a 59-yard drive in the last 2:08.

The Heisman Trophy winner shook it off and coolly led USC to scores on each of its three overtime possessions. USC called an unorthodox play for the two-point attempt in the third OT, with the entire offensive line shifting out before Williams took the snap and ran the other way, stretching the ball to the pylon.

The Trojans’ defense finished it when linebacker Mason Cobb led a stop of D.J. Williams behind the line.

Noah Fifita passed for 303 yards and threw two of his five touchdown passes to Jacob Cowing in overtime, but the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2) blew an early 17-point lead and fell just short of a signature victory under third-year coach Jedd Fisch.

NO. 25 LOUISVILLE 33, NO. 10 NOTRE DAME

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jawhar Jordan ran for a season-high 143 yards, scoring on 45- and 21-yard runs on consecutive second-half possessions, and Louisville beat Notre Dame.

Louisville, at 6-0 off to its best start in 10 years, pulled away in a signature victory for first-year coach and former Cardinals great Jeff Brohm before a stadium-record 59,081.

Norte Dame (5-2) lost for the second time in three games. It had won 30 straight games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents dating to 2017.

Jamari Thrash caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jack Plummer on Louisville’s first drive set up by Quincy Riley’s interception of Sam Hartman’s sideline pass. That ended the quarterback’s impressive start of 14 touchdowns without a pick and set the tone for a difficult night for him and the Irish.

Hartman completed 22 of 38 passes for 254 yards and two TDs, but threw three interceptions and was sacked five times.

NO. 11 ALABAMA 26, TEXAS A&M 20

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for a career-high 321 yards and Jermain Burton caught two touchdown passes as Alabama beat Texas A&M to take control of the SEC West.

Burton had nine catches for 197 yards for the Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference). Milroe, a Texas native, completed 21 of 33 passes and was sacked six times.

The Aggies (4-2, 2-1) got within one score when coach Jimbo Fisher elected to have Randy Bond kick a 20-yard field goal with 2:11 remaining, but Alabama recovered an ensuing onside kick and moved the chains for a first down to run out the clock.

Max Johnson, who took over as the starting quarterback after an injury to Conner Weigman two weeks ago, passed for 239 yards and a touchdown for Texas A&M.

UCLA 25, NO. 13 WASHINGTON STATE 17

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Keegan Jones had a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, UCLA’s defense forced four turnovers and the Bruins rallied for a victory over Washington State at the Rose Bowl.

Carson Steele added 140 yards on 30 carries and Dante Moore completed 22 of 44 passes for 290 yards with a touchdown and interception as the Bruins (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) got back on track after their loss two weeks ago at Utah.

Washington State’s Cameron Ward came into the game third nationally in passing yards per game (347.2 yards), but had his worst games in two seasons. The junior was under pressure most of the day and completed only 19 of 39 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown.

UCLA’s defense sacked Ward three times along with six QB hurries. Ward also threw his first two interceptions of the season. Washington State (4-1, 1-1) went three-and-out on eight of its 16 possessions and was held to 216 total yards.

NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 40, SYRACUSE 7

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina remained undefeated with a victory over Syracuse.

Receiver Tez Walker made his debut for North Carolina (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) two days after he was cleared to play by the NCAA following a long transfer-eligibility case.

Maye completed 33 of 47 passes for 442 yards without an interception. The longest pass play was Kobe Paysour’s 76-yard touchdown reception after he tipped a slightly off-target pass to himself and then outraced the Orange secondary to the end zone.

Syracuse (4-2, 0-2) had 221 yards of total offense. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was 15 for 21 for 124 yards and an interception.

NO. 15 OREGON STATE 52, CALIFORNIA 40

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — D.J. Uiagalelei threw three of his five touchdown passes to Jack Velling and No. 15 Oregon State beat California.

The Beavers (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) struggled to slow down the Golden Bears (3-2, 1-2) for most of the night but did more than enough offensively to get off to their best start to a season since 2013.

Uiagalelei completed 19 of 25 passes for 275 yards, backup Aidan Chiles threw a TD pass on a one-drive cameo in the first half and Damien Martinez ran for 89 yards and a score.

Oregon State scored touchdowns on five straight drives and pulled away with two TDs in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter to open up a 49-32 lead.

Fernando Mendoza threw two TD passes in his first start and Isaiah Infanse scored three times for the Bears, who haven’t beaten a ranked team since the 2020 season.

NO. 16 MISSISSIPPI 27, ARKANSAS 20

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ulysses Bentley IV scored the go-ahead touchdown with 7:49 remaining as Mississippi put together two consecutive fourth quarter scoring drives to rally to beat Arkansas.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) trailed 20-17 before a decisive 75-yard, 12-play scoring drive, capped by Bentley’s six-yard touchdown run. Bentley finished with 13 carries for 94 yards.

K.J. Jefferson led Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) with 25 of 39 passing for 252 yards, including touchdown passes of 3 and 17 yards to Ty Washington, who finished with seven receptions for 90 yards.

GEORGIA TECH 23, NO. 17 MIAMI 20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Haynes King threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Leary with two seconds remaining after Miami turned the ball over with the game all but won, and Georgia Tech stunned the Hurricanes.

Georgia Tech got the ball back with 26 seconds remaining after referees ruled Miami running back Don Chaney fumbled at the Yellow Jackets’ 26 — after the Hurricanes decided not to take a knee on that play to essentially run out the clock.

And Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned that mistake into a victory, after Leary got behind the Miami defense.

Tyler Van Dyke threw for 288 yards, but was intercepted three times for Miami (4-1, 0-1). Xavier Restrepo caught 12 passes for 144 yards for the Hurricanes, who got a rushing score from Henry Parrish.

NO. 23 LSU 49, NO. 21 MISSOURI 39

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 139 yards and another score and, despite playing with banged-up ribs much of the second half, rallied LSU over Missouri.

Logan Diggs added 134 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Malik Nabers caught six balls for 146 yards and the go-ahead score with 2:58 to go, as LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) escaped a shootout in which defense appeared to be optional.

The teams combined for 46 first downs, 1,061 yards total offense — and 22 penalties for 145 yards.

Brady Cook threw for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Missouri (5-1, 1-1). Luther Burden III caught 11 passes for 149 yards, and Cody Schrader ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

WYOMING 24, NO. 24 FRESNO STATE 19

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw three touchdown passes and nose tackle Cole Godbout had an interception in the final minute of the fourth quarter as Wyoming beat Fresno State, ending the second-longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games.

Wyoming (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West), which had notched dramatic home victories over Texas Tech and Appalachian State, ended a four-game losing streak against the defending conference champion Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1). The win was Wyoming’s first over a ranked opponent since Nov. 19, 2016 (San Diego State).

Peasley finished 19 of 27 for 183 yards with the three scoring passes, and John Hoyland added a 34-yard field goal.

Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene was sacked in the fourth quarter and left the game with a lower-leg injury. He finished 23 of 35 for 218 yards and one TD pass. Logan Fife replaced Keene and finished 7 of 11 for 68 yards and one scoring pass.

