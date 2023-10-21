Defense, special teams secure Marist’s 19-10 win over Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rechee Smith’s 48-yard interception return for a score gave Marist the lead for good and the…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rechee Smith’s 48-yard interception return for a score gave Marist the lead for good and the Red Foxes’ defense and special teams units all but gave its offense the week off in a 19-10 win over Presbyterian on Saturday.

Smith’s interception of Tyler Wesley occurred with 59 seconds before intermission and gave Marist (4-3, 4-1 Pioneer Football League) a 14-10 lead.

The Blue Hose (3-4, 1-3) took a 7-0 lead when Nigel Brown ran it in from the 2 on the opening drive. Presbyterian held Marist to three-and-out to reclaim possession. But on the Blue Hose’s third play of the drive, Marist’s Miles Kauderer recovered a fumble and ran it back 43 yards to tie it at 7 apiece.

Mack Mikko’s 38-yard field goal with 12:43 remaining before intermission gave Presbyterian its last lead before Smith’s pick-6. The only scoring in the second half occurred in the fourth quarter when Marist’s defense secured a safety and Chase Gardi kicked a 32-yard field goal with 2:48 to clinch it.

Amin Woods ran for 111 yards on 27 carries for Marist.

Wesley threw for 204 yards for Presbyterian.

