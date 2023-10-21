Cooper rushes for 162 yards and TD to help Ball State snap 4-game losing streak, beating CMU 24-17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Marquez Cooper rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown, Kiael Kelly added two rushing touchdowns and…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Marquez Cooper rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown, Kiael Kelly added two rushing touchdowns and Ball State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 24-17 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Kelly’s 1-yard score to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive extended the lead to 24-10 for the Cardinals (2-6, 1-3 Mid-American Conference) with 13 minutes to go. Marion Lukes scored from a yard out with 4:15 left to get the Chippewas (4-4, 2-2) within a touchdown. They regained possession at their 8-yard line with 2:11 to go after a 50-yard punt by Lucas Borrow but turned the ball over on downs at midfield.

Cooper, who had 26 carries in averaging 6.2 yards an attempt, turned in his 15th career 100-yard game. He gave Ball State a 17-3 lead early in the third quarter with a 15-yard run.

Kelly had 64 yards on 15 carries with Ball State rushing for 243 yards. Kelly threw for another 101 yards.

Jase Bauer threw for 161 yards and a score for Central Michigan.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.